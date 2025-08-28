Trustus Theatre to Host Free Season Kickoff Party to Celebrate Launch of 41st Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trustus Theatre is inviting the community to its Season Kickoff Party on September 5th from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, celebrating the launch of its highly anticipated 41st Season: Reckoning. This free event will take place at Trustus Theatre and is open to the public.

Guests can expect a lively evening filled with live jazz, local performances, and a special set by Trustus' own award-winning improv troupe, The Mothers, recently named Columbia's Best Improv Group for 2025. The night will also feature food from local food truck, Tasty Tikka, raffle prizes, and a full-service bar to keep the celebration going.

Attendees are encouraged to mingle with Trustus company members, staff, board of directors, and local artists, offering a unique opportunity to learn more about what's in store for the new season. Season 41: Reckoning promises powerful productions, community engagement, and bold new work that continues to push the boundaries of live theatre in Columbia.

“This kickoff is more than a party—it's an invitation,” says Jessica Fichter, Executive Director, “to come see what Trustus is all about, meet the people behind the scenes, and get excited about the stories we'll be sharing this year.”

Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the Trustus community, the Season Kickoff Party is the perfect way to jump into an unforgettable year of theatre, connection, and creativity. For more information about Trustus Theatre and Season 41: Reckoning, visit trustus.org.