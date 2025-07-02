The Blues Is Alright Tour Comes to North Charleston Coliseum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Blues Is Alright Tour will come to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. The Blues is musical storytelling filled with stark emotion and a revolving reality check. It’s authentically raw; transforming tragedy, adversity and heartache into a visceral and cathartic experience.

This special night of emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment features performances by Tucka, Pokey Bear, West Love, Mike Clark Jr., Nelson Curry, 803 Fresh, and Tonio Armani.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning Monday, July 7 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale will start Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The performance is on Saturday, November 8.

