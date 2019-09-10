PJ MASKS LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC

'PJ Masks Live!,' the hit live musical production from Entertainment One and Round Room, is back with an all-new show, "PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!" Based on eOne's top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers' favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot who is new to the live show!

The show will play the North Charleton Performing Arts Center on November 17. Exclusive venue pre-sales begina September 11 at 10 am through September 12 at 10 pm, with the general public on-sale starting September 13 at 10am local time. Ticket Prices are: $59.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50 (plus applicable fees). Reserved seat tickets available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

For a complete list of on-sale cities and upcoming shows, visit pjmaskslive.com.

In addition to the new tour, the Original Cast Recording for 'PJ Masks Live!' is now available for purchase and streaming everywhere. The album features many well-loved songs from the series recorded by the cast of the first 'PJ Masks Live!' tour. http://smarturl.it/timetobeaherolive

Now in its second season, the hit PJ Masks series follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.

"Seeing their favorite characters from the PJ Masks series come to dynamic life on stage has been a truly super experience for young fans and their families throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Stephen Shaw, President of Round Room. "We look forward to presenting this new action-packed musical adventure to even more fans next year."

See below for initial tour dates and locations. Many more cities will be annouced and on-sale soon! For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.pjmaskslive.com.





