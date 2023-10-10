DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard Center

Special Offer: Patti LuPone comes to Charleston
POPULAR
Spend an evening with a true Broadway legend as three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone performs her concert Don’t Monkey with Broadway.
In Don’t Monkey with Broadway, Ms. LuPone explores — through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin — how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and the unpredictability of the Great White Way!
Buy tickets at: https://gaillardcenter.org/events/patti-lupone/
Videos
|CLUE
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (9/27-10/29)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (10/17-10/19)
|The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
|Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (10/20-10/22)
|Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse
South Carolina Children's Theatre (10/20-10/29)
|Atwater
PURE Theatre (10/19-11/18)
|A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Brooks Center for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
|Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You