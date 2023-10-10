DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard Center

Special Offer: Patti LuPone comes to Charleston

By: Oct. 10, 2023

DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard Center

Spend an evening with a true Broadway legend as three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone performs her concert Don’t Monkey with Broadway.

In Don’t Monkey with Broadway, Ms. LuPone explores — through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin — how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and the unpredictability of the Great White Way!

Buy tickets at: https://gaillardcenter.org/events/patti-lupone/
 




