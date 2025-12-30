🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sleeping Beauty by International Ballet Stars comes to the Koger Center for the Arts in January 2026. The performance is set for Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

Experience The Sleeping Beauty, a timeless fairytale told through breathtaking choreography, Tchaikovsky’s score, and a magical stage design.

Follow the journey of Princess Aurora – from her christening and the wicked curse of Carabosse to a century-long slumber and her awakening by true love’s kiss. Every detail of this production is designed to enchant.

Featuring brand-new, hand-painted sets and over 200 exclusive costumes, the performance highlights the classical Petipa choreography in its purest form – presented by an international cast of world-renown ballet artists from Italy, Spain, Georgia, Ireland, Turkey, Brazil, Great Britain, Ukraine, Japan, Tajikistan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan.

With more than 10 years of experience presenting internationally acclaimed productions, Classical Arts Entertainment is proud to share this artistic journey with communities across North America.

