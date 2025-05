Centre Stage to Present the World Premiere of MURDER, PLAIN AND SIMPLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centre Stage will present the world premiere of Murder, Plain and Simple, a laugh-out-loud murder mystery farce by local playwright Meghan Reimers, running June 20–29, 2025. Winner of the 21st Annual New Play Festival.

Eleanor is old—very old. And rich—very rich. When she decides to revise her will, her scheming nephew Robert hatches a deadly plot to secure his inheritance. But just when he thinks he's pulled off the perfect crime, a conniving niece, a suspicious lawyer, a nosy doctor, and a smooth-talking gangster all stand in his way. Can Robert outwit them all, or will his greed be his undoing?

A wickedly clever spin on the traditional whodunnit, Murder, Plain and Simple is packed with witty dialogue, eccentric characters, and unpredictable twists that will keep audiences guessing—and laughing—until the final curtain.

Show Details:

Dates: June 20-29, 2025

Times: Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 3:00 PM

Tickets: Prices start at $20

Location: Centre Stage, 501 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Murder, Plain and Simple start at $20 and can be purchased online at centrestage.org or by calling the box office at 864-233-6733. Due to limited seating, advance reservations are highly recommended.

