Centre Stage to Present the World Premiere of MURDER, PLAIN AND SIMPLE

Running June 20â€“29, 2025.

By: May. 09, 2025
Centre Stage to Present the World Premiere of MURDER, PLAIN AND SIMPLE Image
Centre Stage willÂ present the world premiere of Murder, Plain and Simple, a laugh-out-loud murder mystery farce by local playwright Meghan Reimers, running June 20â€“29, 2025. Winner of the 21st Annual New Play Festival.

Eleanor is oldâ€”very old. And richâ€”very rich. When she decides to revise her will, her scheming nephew Robert hatches a deadly plot to secure his inheritance. But just when he thinks he's pulled off the perfect crime, a conniving niece, a suspicious lawyer, a nosy doctor, and a smooth-talking gangster all stand in his way. Can Robert outwit them all, or will his greed be his undoing?

A wickedly clever spin on the traditional whodunnit, Murder, Plain and Simple is packed with witty dialogue, eccentric characters, and unpredictable twists that will keep audiences guessingâ€”and laughingâ€”until the final curtain.

Show Details:

  • Dates: June 20-29, 2025

  • Times: Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 3:00 PM

  • Tickets: Prices start at $20

  • Location: Centre Stage, 501 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Murder, Plain and Simple start at $20 and can be purchased online at centrestage.org or by calling the box office at 864-233-6733. Due to limited seating, advance reservations are highly recommended.



