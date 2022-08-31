WE WILL ROCK YOU Announces All-South African Cast

After unavoidable postponements owing to COVID-19 regulations, the brand-new production and major world tour of Queen and Ben Elton's multi award-winning rock musical We Will Rock You featuring an all-South African cast, crew and band begins in Manila, The Philippines in October 2022. After touring Asia this hit musical opens in South Africa at Montecasino's Teatro on Friday, 10 March 2023 and runs until Sunday, 16 April 2023. The four-week Cape Town season at the Artscape Theatre Centre runs from Friday, 05 May to Sunday, 04 June 2023. Thereafter the We Will Rock You World Tour continues in various territories abroad. Tickets for the South African seasons are on sale at Computicket.

Featuring 24 of Queen's hit songs including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, and the worldwide favourites We are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and of course, We Will Rock You. "I'm so looking forward to directing a brand new production of We Will Rock You and exploring this dystopian world. I'm especially excited about choreographing to the iconic Queen music and creating a dynamic powerful ensemble who compliment the rock riffs and epic vocals. I've assembled a world class creative team to help deliver my vision and I can't wait to share this brand new aesthetic to audiences across the globe. For the fans of Queen, the fans of musicals and the fans of galaxies far, far away, this is for you." says We Will Rock You Director, Nick Winston.

The musical is produced by SA promoter, Showtime Management in conjunction with Selladoor Worldwide, Carlos Candal, Gavin Kalin Productions and Limelight Productions. Showtime Management previously staged We Will Rock You in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban in 2005 and 2006 to rave reviews and standing ovations. Thereafter the show then enjoyed a highly successful tour to New Zealand and Korea in 2007 "We are pleased to re-visit this newly imagined production of We Will Rock You that combines the timeless music of Queen with the creative vision of award-winning British director, Nick Winston, performed by an exceptionally talented local cast to bring this multi-awarding show to the next generation," says Showtime Management's Hazel Feldman. "There is no better way to kick-start Showtime's return to the musical theatre space with a production such as We Will Rock You that appeals across the age spectrum, from teens and young adults to rockers from the 70's, 80's and 90's."

The highly talented We Will Rock You cast is a combination of established, well-known performers and fresh new talent, making their musical theatre debut. Nicolette Fernandes (The Producers, Spring Awakening, URINETOWN! Sister Act) plays the leading role of the 'sarcastic, cynical' Scaramouche alongside Stuart Brown (How To Date Like A F*@#&%! Grownup - A Musical Comedy (Workshop Version), Defending The Gay Man) as Galileo, the dreamer who hears strange words in his head. Stage and screen actress, singer and dancer Londiwe Dhlomo plays the villain Killer Queen who rules Planet Mall with an iron fist, assisted by her second in command, Khashoggi, played by award-winning film, television and stage actor Craig Urbani (Chicago The Musical, Rocky Horror, Legacy, Blitzpatrolli). Tiaan Rautenbach (Jesus Christ Superstar, Binnelanders, Aspoestertjie) plays the role of Buddy who tries to figure out the "exact date the music died". International and local musical theatre performer as well as television and feature film actor, Richard Gau (Calling Us Home, Evita, PRIME - Netflix Original) plays Brit, alongside Danelle Cronje (Doringrosie: Die Slapende Skone, Seussical, Barely Legal Showtunes) in the role of Oz.

The 'Teacher roles' are played by two recent musical theatre graduates Siya Makakane (The Woman King), and Allen Chambers and two established performers Nadine Grobbelaar (Carrie The Musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Cradle Will Rock) and Kenneth Meyer (Jersey Boys, Singin' in the Rain, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). The female ensemble includes Alexandra Girard (Cats The Musical -UK, Rock of Ages, Chicago The Musical) who is also the show's Dance Captain; Adrienne Theron (Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Disney+ SA launch 2022); Ashleigh Butcher (Tiger Bay, Rock of Ages, Peppa Pig Live); Claire Boswell (Footloose, Singin' in the Rain, West Side Story); Hannah Marshall (Dancers Love Dogs, The Baxter Dance Festival and The Figure of Eight Dance Collective Showcase); Robyn Ivey (Matilda the Musical, Sister Act, Legally Blonde); Tannah Levick (The Tales Of A Big Bad Wolf, Burn Baby Burn) and Tania Mteto (Evita The Musical).

The male ensemble Dirk Joubert (Janice Honeyman's Pantomimes Robin Hood and Snow White, Priscilla Queen of the Desert); Kent Jaycocke (Singin' in the Rain; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Evita and most recently a two year run of Matilda the Musical); Michael Fullard (West Side Story, Chicago The Musical, Burn the Floor); Nathan Muller (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, The Producers); Sibusiso Mxosana (Funny Girl, King Kong The Musical, Hlakanyana the Musical); Thami Njoko (Westside Story, Pinocchio Pantomine, Chicago The Musical); Tshepo Ncokoane (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Colour Purple, Kinky Boots) and Zolani Shangase (The Lion King, The Color Purple, Jack and the Beanstalk).

Telling the story of a group of bohemians in a dystopian future, We Will Rock You is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston (Annie, Loserville, Waiting for Godot) working with Associate Director and Choreographer, Ryan-Lee Seager. Mark Crossland is the Musical Supervisor. Set design is by Tom Rogers; costume design by Sarah Mercade, working with costume supervisor, Megan Rarity; lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Ben Harrison. We Will Rock You has a combined international and South African creative team including Darren Greeff (Resident Director and Resident Choreographer), Kevin Kraak (Musical Director), Alistair Kilbee (Technical Director, Gearhouse Splitbeam), Clement Makana (Lighting), Strett Spies (Sound) and Peter Taylor (Company Manager).

South Africa, are you ready to rock in 2023? Book now at www.showtime.co.za, www.computicket.com or purchase tickets from the Money Market centres at all Shoprite Checkers stores nationwide. Computicket is the official exclusive ticketing agent and tickets should not be purchased from any other supplier/outlets. Discounted group bookings on groups of 15+ tickets available, sales@showtime.co.za