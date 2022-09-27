Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Sep. 27, 2022  

Two Additional Gregory Porter Concerts Announced At Montecasino

Owing to the unprecedented response to the recently announced Gregory Porter presented by Liberty solo concert tour, tickets for the three January 2023 dates at Montecasino's Teatro sold out within days. The Gregory Porter SA tour sponsors, leading financial services organisation Liberty heard about the many disappointed fans and living up to their promise of being 'in it with you', they extended their support to the addition of two concert dates at Montecasino's Teatro on Monday, 23 January and Tuesday, 24 January 2023, at 8pm. Brought to you by Liberty and Showtime Management in association with 702, tickets for the two extra Johannesburg concerts go on sale on Wednesday, 28 September at showtime.co.za and webtickets.co.za

"The demand for tickets is overwhelming," says Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. "We thank Gregory Porter for taking the many requests from his SA fans to heart and for adapting his schedule to accommodate two more Johannesburg dates." The Cape Town concert in association with Cape Talk at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, on 21 January at 7pm is also sold out.

"As the world has 'opened up', we are continuously finding ways to connect with our clients and the broader South African community to live our brand positing of being 'in all of it' with our people, even beyond financial wellbeing. This is a great opportunity to do that," said Marees Bostander, Head of Brand Strategy and Sponsorships at Liberty.

Gregory Porter is one of the greatest voices of our time and without the possibility of a further extension, tickets for the added dates are sure to sell out quickly. Don't miss this added opportunity afforded by Liberty to enjoy 'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter". Book now www.showtime.co.za or www.webtickets.co.za or at your nearest Pick 'n Pay retail store. It's Showtime! It's Gregory Porter! #GregoryPorterSA

Tour Dates

JOHANNESBURG: Montecasino's Teatro

Monday, 23 January; Tuesday, 24 January, 8pm ADDITIONAL SHOWS

Thursday, 26 January; Friday, 27 January; Saturday, 28 January 2023, 8pm SOLD OUT

Ticket prices: R750, R850, R1000, R1250, R1500

CAPE TOWN: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Saturday, 21 January 2023, 7pm.

Ticket price: R895 SOLD OUT

BOOKINGS: Showtime Management: www.showtime.co.za. Exclusive booking agent Webtickets: www.webtickets.co.za or at your nearest Pick 'n Pay retail store.


