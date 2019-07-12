The Fugard Bioscope National Theatre Encore Season Begins Next Month

Winter just got a whole lot warmer with the announcement of the 2019 Fugard Bioscope National Theatre Live Encore Season.

The Season provides the chance to catch some of the most Popular Productions from the National Theatre Live titles. The screenings also take an exciting new format, with presentations on Mondays at 3pm and at 7pm, enabling patrons to enjoy the Fugard Theatre's delicious new homemade pizzas or even make a double bill of it.

Screenings are presented on The Fugard Theatre's full size high definition cinema screen with a 7.1 dolby digital surround sound system. Productions are recorded live transporting you to the heart of the action on stage.

The line up for the 2019 Fugard Bioscope National Theatre Live Encore Season:

Monday 5 August 7pm - NT Live's ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA

Monday 12 August 3pm - NT Live's JULIE

Monday 12 August 7pm - NT Live's KING LEAR

Monday 26 August 3pm - NT Live's THE AUDIENCE

Monday 26 August 7pm - NT Live's ALL MY SONS

Monday 16 September 3pm - NT Live's ALLELUJAH

Monday 16 September 7pm - NT Live's KING LEAR

Monday 23 September 7pm- NT Live's I'M NOT RUNNING

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA, his great tragedy of politics, passion and power. Director Simon Godwin returns with this hotly anticipated production. 'Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo dazzle..FIVE STARS' (Financial Times).

Written by Polly Stenham, JULIE is a new version of August Strindberg's play Miss Julie. BAFTA Award-winning actress Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Eric Kofi Abrefa (The Amen Corner) feature in the cast, directed by Carrie Cracknell (NT Live: The Deep Blue Sea).

Chichester Festival Theatre's production of KING LEAR received five-star reviews for its sell-out run, and transfered to the West End for a limited season. Catch Ian McKellen's 'extraordinarily moving portrayal' (Independent) of King Lear. Jonathan Munby directs this contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's tender, violent, moving and shocking play.

Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen), plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award-winning production of THE AUDIENCE. Captured live from London's West End in 2013, the original broadcast returns to international cinemas to mark National Theatre Live's 10th birthday.

Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller's blistering drama ALL MY SONS. It's America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter.

Alan Bennett's sharp and hilarious new play ALLELUJAH is 'just what the doctor ordered' (Daily Telegraph). The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, is threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive. A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people's choir. by David Hare.

I'M NOT RUNNING is an explosive new play written by Academy Award-nominated writer David Hare. Pauline Gibson is a junior doctor, who becomes the face of a campaign to save her local hospital. She's thrust from angel of the NHS to becoming an independent MP. The cast includes Siân Brooke (Sherlock, NT Live: Hamlet), Joshua McGuire (NT Live: Rozencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, About Time) and Alex Hassell (Grantchester, The Miniaturist).

"We are excited to present our National Theatre Live Encore Season in a new Monday format," says Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director of The Fugard Theatre. "Why not make a double bill of it and enjoy our fresh new homemade pizzas, or our selection of delicious snacks with the finest coffees, wines and drinks from the Fugard's coffee shop and bar. Don't forget you can now pre-order your drinks and pizzas online when booking your tickets - it's so easy!"

Screenings take place at the Fugard Theatre on Mondays at 3pm and at 7pm.Tickets cost R120 and can be booked directly through the Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or online at www.thefugard.com There is a 20% discount for Friends of the Fugard, a 15% discount for pensioners and a 10% discount for scholars. These discounted tickets are available through the box office.

For further information about the visit www.thefugard.com





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You