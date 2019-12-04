Photo Flash: Cape Town Teen Magicians Honoured As Magical Students Of The Year In National Children's Month

A whirlwind year of incredible theatre show performances, charity outreach shows, learning and excelling in the mysterious art of magic has culminated in scoring the Students of the Year awards during National Children's Month for Cape Town's most magical teens Ruby Park and Sesona Gagana at Rondebosch Boys' High School, on Saturday 16 November 2019.

The terrific twosome, students at the College of Magic in Cape Town, were honoured, alongside their fellow learners, at two dazzling graduation ceremonies. The Student of the Year trophy is awarded to the two students who have a record of excellence performance and participation in College activities throughout the year.

Park (13), from Constantia and one of only a few young female magicians, has captivated her instructors and audiences with her impressive magical abilities at several contests, the winter school holiday programme, the 2019 Traditional Children's Magic Festival, and as the co-lead of the College of Magic's annual Artscape Theatre show this past year.

Park was ecstatic about receiving the 2019 Junior Student of the Year award:

"I love creating performances and be creative with my acts. I've worked so hard and it's amazing to be recognised for it. The College of Magic provides so many opportunities to learn from the instructors and my fellow students and I look forward to the next phase of my magical education."

Clinching the 2019 Senior Student of the Year award is the pinnacle of Gagana's final year at the College of Magic as he graduates from the Course Six year. An incredible all-rounder in magic and its allied arts, including juggling, puppetry and mime and clowning, this marvellously skilled 16-year-old performer from Makhaza represented the College and South Africa as part of a delegation of young teen magicians to the United States in 2018. In 2019, he was voted top street magic performer at the 2019 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships.

Gagana reflects on his charming time at the College of Magic and winning this prestigious honour:

"Since joining the College of Magic in 2013, learning to be the best in all aspects of magic has been my motivation. Perfecting my art day by day, year by year, will help me in achieving my dream of being a professional magician when I grow up. Receiving this award as I graduate is a huge honour!"

The graduations also honoured staff and this year's recipient of the David Berglas Millennium Award for Outstanding Contribution to the College of Magic is Santika Naidoo, a graduate and volunteer instructor at the organisation.

Instituted in 2000 by the world-famous magician, David Berglas, the Millennium Award is presented each year to the person who has contributed significantly towards the College of Magic.

Naidoo, who most recently directed the College's successful annual magic extravaganza, the World of Magic! at the Artscape Theatre in October, was recognised for her lauded direction of the World of Magic! show, her generosity in donating her time, her dedication to the improvement of the College of Magic, her tireless efforts to promote and support young women in magic and assisting the College in the roll-out of its new digital platforms and online communications.

Naidoo is thrilled with receiving her award:

"Wow, what an honour to receive this award! It's been an incredible year of hard work and immense growth for me at the College of Magic and I thank them for the recognition."

Discover the impossible at the College of Magic in 2020:

The College of Magic,Cape Town's only magical arts organisation, will celebrate its 40th anniversary by welcoming a new generation of aspiring magicians in February 2020.

Course One will see the magicians-in-training explore the world of magic through a 15 week exciting and intensive diploma course which includes rope magic, card tricks and coin effects as well as an introduction to the allied arts, namely juggling, mime, clowning and puppetry.

This entry-level course is suitable for learners aged 10 to 13 years old. Course One will run at the College of Magic, 215 Imam Haron Road (previously Lansdowne Road) in Claremont each Saturday for six months from Saturday 1st February 2020 with classes at 09h00 and at 12h00. Fees are R3 200 and include all course equipment and notes, as well as participation in any or all of the allied arts on offer.

Registration for the College of Magic's 2020 Course One is now open. Call +27 (0) 21 683 5480 or send an email to info@collegeofmagic.com to secure your booking.

For more information about the College of Magic, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com.



