Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Joseph Stone Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Town Opera has announced the premiere of a vibrant new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone from 16 to 20 September 2025.

Created especially for young audiences, the delightful production will be directed by Elizma Badenhorst, with designs by Frankie van Straten and lighting by Kieran McGregor. This dynamic adaptation brings Mozart's beloved opera to life through a playful blend of live performance and imaginative puppetry. The music ensemble will be directed by CTO's Jan Hugo who was recently seen onstage as Rossini in CTO's hit comedy opera, The Barber of Seville.

The Magic Flute is a fantastical opera that follows Prince Tamino on a quest to rescue Princess Pamina, facing trials of love, wisdom, and virtue. Guided by a magic flute and joined by the delightful bird-catcher Papageno, he uncovers a deeper journey toward enlightenment and harmony. Conceptualised with accessibility and engagement in mind, the immersive production offers two unique versions, beautifully tailored for primary and high school learners. It serves both as an exciting introduction to opera and a valuable educational resource—particularly for high school music students, as The Magic Flute is part of the national curriculum. It also underscores Cape Town Opera's dedication to making opera inclusive, accessible and inspiring for the next generation and in keeping with this ethos, the production narration will be in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa so that audiences can more easily understand the opera which is sung in German.

An extraordinary cast, featuring past and present members of Cape Town Opera's Judith Neilson Young Artist (JNYA) Programme, will enrapture audiences. They include former JNYA Alida Scheepers who stars as the Queen of the Night, and current JNYA participants Khayakazi Madlala as Pamina, Mongezi Mosoaka as Tamino, Sisikelelwe Mngenela as Papagena and Nathan Lewis on piano. Guest artist Riaan Hunter takes the role of Papageno while Garth Delport, a member of the CTO Vocal Ensemble, is Sarastro. Cape Town Opera Vocal Ensemble ladies Pumza Mxinwa, Danielle Speckman, Nolubabalo Mdayi, Sasha Damons, Ernestine Nur Stuurman and Ntombizodwa Nkosi complete the lineup. Audiences can look forward to a host of colourful bird characters brought to life by a mix of larger-than-life puppets, crafted by Frankie van Straten from recycled and found materials. The result is a whimsical, interactive storytelling experience filled with humour and heart, and schools and families can look forward to a unique cultural outing that combines music, drama and puppetry with education.

The Magic Flute is supported by The National Arts Council, the Western Cape Government Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the Community Chest of the Western Cape and the Lord and Lady Lurgan Trust. The short season runs at the Joseph Stone Auditorium from 16 to 20 September 2025 with two shows daily at 10h00 and 13h00. Tickets cost R80 through Webtickets.