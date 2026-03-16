MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS Heads To Cape Town in April

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Following a critically praised Johannesburg season, Athol Fugard's seminal drama Master Harold… and the Boys travels to Cape Town for a strictly limited season at Artscape Arena from 9 – 18 April 2026.

Directed by Warona Seane, with set and lighting design by Wilhelm Disbergen, this production brings one of South Africa's most important theatrical works back to the stage with renewed urgency.

Set in a tearoom in apartheid-era South Africa, Master Harold… and the Boys examines race, pride and power through the complex bond between a white teenager and the two Black men who have helped raise him. What unfolds is intimate, volatile and devastating — revealing how systemic injustice infiltrates even the closest human relationships.

Decades after its debut, Fugard's play remains piercingly relevant, inviting audiences to reflect on dignity, reconciliation and the unfinished conversations of South Africa's past and present.

Starring Sello Maake KaNcube with Daniel Anderson and Lebohang Motaung, Master Harold… and the Boys is more than a revival, this limited Artscape season positions the play as a living conversation — one that Cape Town, long intertwined with Fugard's life and work, is uniquely placed to host.