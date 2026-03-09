ACTRESS To Have Western Cape Premiere At The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Western Cape premiere of ACTRESS, the Naledi Theatre Award-winning musical created by Talia Kodesh and Bruce Dennill, will be presented at The Drama Factory in Strand from April 8–12.

Performed by Kodesh, who co-wrote the show with Dennill, Actress follows a woman navigating the competing roles in her life, including performer, wife, mother, daughter, and teacher. The musical features eight original songs and explores the pressures and expectations that come with balancing personal and professional identities.

The production received the Naledi Theatre Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and also earned a BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards honor for Best New Musical.

The creative team includes director Daniel Geddes, set and Costume Designer Sarah Roberts, and lighting designer Denis Hutchinson. The cast also features Stephen van Niekerk in the role of Random Props Guy.

“Actors are fundamentally storytellers. I've simply loved doing just that throughout my career. How exhilarating it has been for me to star in a production that I have also created, and to sing Bruce's original songs has been an extremely special experience for me – a long-held dream come true. I cannot wait for a whole new audience to meet Actress – I'm certain they will relate to her!” said Kodesh.

Founder of The Drama Factory Sue Diepeveen said the production reflects experiences many audiences will recognize. “We can all relate to the challenge, mayhem, drama and comedy that juggling multiple roles can bring, especially when things don't go as we expect them to. We are delighted to be hosting the Cape premiere of this brilliant production.”

Performances are scheduled April 8 at 17:00; April 9, 10, and 11 at 19:30; April 11 and 12 at 15:00; and April 12 at 18:00. Tickets are priced at R220 and R190 and can be booked through The Drama Factory website.