TURN THE TIDE Engages Young Minds in Eco-Conscious Theater in Cape Town

Turn the Tide, a lively theatre-for-youth production written and directed by Meg van Wyk, will arrive at Theatre Arts in Observatory from 1 to 4 April, with performances at 11:00 daily and an additional performance on 4 April at 13:00.

Performed by Dawn Fisher, Pelisa Nkangala, and Siba Qoba, this imaginative children's play transforms ocean plastic into puppetry, music, and mischief, inviting young audiences aged 7 to12 to dive into a fun and thought-provoking story about caring for our oceans.

Far from any coastline, in the swirling centre of a massive ocean gyre, lives the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, also known as GPGP, or simply Giepie. This monstrous inverted mountain of marine debris floats in the North Pacific Ocean with an insatiable appetite for plastic and rubbish. Fortunately for Giepie, the people of Earth love to litter, meaning there's always something new to swallow up. But Giepie doesn't want to stop there — Giepie dreams of growing bigger, stronger, and eventually taking over the world.

Meanwhile, the determined and boastful Captain Herbert Hubris sails across the sea with a barge full of Very Important Plastics , a gar-barge, if you will. But what happens when a stubborn lighthouse refuses to move out of the way? And what will it take to turn the tide?

Turn the Tide is a playful and imaginative children's theatre production designed to inspire young audiences to care for our oceans. Through humour, music, and creative storytelling, the production encourages the next generation to think about recycling, reducing plastic waste, and holding big polluters accountable for the future of our planet.

Every element of the production reflects its environmental message. Puppets are crafted from recycled materials collected during beach clean-ups, props incorporate microplastics gathered from Cape Town's shores, and costumes are thrifted and upcycled to create a colourful ocean-inspired world on stage.

“Turn the Tide was born out of a growing concern for the impact of single-use plastics on our environment, and what kind of world we'll be leaving for future generations,” says van Wyk. “I aim to make the idea of taking care of our world, particularly our oceans, a fun and possible thing for our children.”

Van Wyk, founder of Limelight Studios, brings a wealth of experience in theatre for young audiences to this new production. Based in Wellington in the Western Cape, her work is deeply rooted in ensemble storytelling and youth theatre, with previous productions including Betti & the Yeti, Magical Myths, Freckleface Strawberry the Musical, and Mr Men Puppet Show. In 2016 she was recognised as the winner of the National Children's Theatre Young Directors Programme, and since returning to South Africa in 2022 she has continued to write, direct and produce award-winning theatre.

The production features three dynamic performers: Dawn Fisher, from Riebeeck-West, known for her television roles in Arendsvlei and Skemergrond; Siba Qoba, a Stellenbosch-based actor with extensive stage and screen experience; and Pelisa Nkangala, a multidisciplinary performer from Philippi whose work spans musical theatre, television and live performance. Together they bring a whole ocean of characters to life through physical comedy, original a cappella music and inventive puppetry.

The creative team also includes Cailyb Prinsloo (puppet design and manufacture), Dara Beth (lighting design), and Wade Khoosal (costume design). The production is produced by Limelight Studios with support from the National Arts Council, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

Running at approximately 45 minutes, Turn the Tide is created for young audiences aged 7 to12, though ocean lovers of all ages are welcome.