CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Come to Theatre on the Square This Month

A musical adventure treat awaits, from the company that brought Wizard of Oz to Theatre on the Square in 2024. Opening soon from the 31st March, Theatre on the Square will now present Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

Join in for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory based on the books by Roald Dahl, featuring your favourite songs from "Willy Wonka Jr." , "Wonka" and the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (Original Motion Picture) soundtrack, including “I Eat More” and the timeless “Pure Imagination.”

Starring Sibu Molaba and Jaden Taferner as the whimsical Willy Wonka, this golden ticket adventure is directed by Kerry-Anne Beldon, produced by Clive Martin, with choreography and vocal direction by Virtuous Kandemiri.



Don't miss this magical musical journey for audiences of all ages — a delicious treat from Pretoria Youth Theatre!



SPECIAL OFFER: Please note that there is a show/meal package option for burgers and chips at the Hard Rock Café, opposite the theatre on the Nelson Mandela Square. Fun for all the family!

Performances run 31st March – 11th April 2026.

