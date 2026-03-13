Cape Town City Ballet Adds Two More DRACULA Shows

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With the first two evening performances already sold out and the remainder of the season selling fast, Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) has added two additional performances of DRACULA to meet overwhelming demand: Sunday 22 March at 2pm and Thursday 26 March at 7pm.

Opening at Artscape tonight, Friday 13 March 2026, DRACULA, choreographed and directed by David Nixon CBE, is a spellbinding theatrical experience. The production features an all-star cast led by CTCB principal ballerina Kirstél Paterson as Mina, Hannah Ward as Lucy and Leusson Muniz as Dracula, who will be sharing the title role with Zachary Healy, Lihle Mfene and guest artist Jerome Barnes, formerly with Scottish Ballet.

With an extraordinary score, audiences can expect highly physical dancing, gripping drama and striking costumes, and lighting by Faheem Bardien that brings the dark, gothic world of DRACULA vividly to life. Packed with pace, intrigue and haunting romance, this is a show not to be missed.

The season ends on 29 March 2026 with tickets are available from Webtickets and the Artscape Box Office on 021 421 7695. No Under 12s.