Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; FANTASTIC MR FOX Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for South Africa:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Robyn Humphreys - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 24%

Duane Alexander - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Antoinette de Villiers - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 19%

Duane Alexander - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on The Bay 15%

Ashley Searle - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Rudi Smit - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Brigitte Reeve - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 3%

Michelle Reid - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 3%

Ashley Searle - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 2%

Celeste Botha - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 1%

Grant van Ster & Shaun Oelf - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kiruna-Lind Devar - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 52%

Charmaine James - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 48%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Naill Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 42%

Matthew and Caryn Kingwill - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 36%

Tamsyn Wilson - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 12%

Niall Griffon - AWAKENING - Theatre on the bay 5%

Niall Griffin - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 56%

Brett De Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 44%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anton Luitingh - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 41%

Sheldon Cross - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 30%

Matthew Kingwill and Stephan Fourie - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 17%

Neil Leachman (musical director) - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 6%

Tersia Harley (Musical director) - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 59%

Brett de Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 41%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - PETER & THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 38%

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 32%

Weslee Lauder - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre 30%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 39%

Gary Fargher - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 26%

Gary Fargher - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 18%

Faheem Bardien & Niall Griffin - PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 9%

Faheem Bardien - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 8%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Niall Griffin - APOCOLAUGHS NOW - Theatre on the Bay 85%

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 15%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 51%

A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 32%

THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 17%

Best Musical (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre Trust (NCTT), Johannesburg 43%

SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 35%

DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 22%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kaylene Hendricks - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 36%

Regina Malan - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 31%

Line Koen - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 14%

Noluthando Dlamini - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 10%

Amy Reed - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 3%

Megan Armstrong-Davies - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 2%

Michael Stray - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 1%

Sian Atterbury - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 1%

Morgan Marshall - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 0%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Chris Dudgeon - VARIOUS - Gate 69 60%

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 19%

Louise Duhain - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 12%

Kiruna-Lind Devar - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 10%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Gianluca Gironi - MEPHISTO - Lamta theatre on the bay 26%

Simone Neethling - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Tannah Levick - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the bay 22%

Tjaart van Der Walt - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Ashley Scott - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Anna Olivier - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the bay 4%

Gerard van Rooyen - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Miguel de Sampaio - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the bay 0

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Justin Swartz - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre 23%

Harry Faulkner - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 21%

Sandi Dlangalala - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 21%

Mark Tatham - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 17%

Sandi Dalangala - FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre 17%

Best Play (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 58%

AESOP'S FABLES - NCT 23%

PETER & THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 19%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

RISE! - Seabrooke's Theatre 31%

MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 24%

A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 20%

THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 15%

AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 6%

PHOTOGRAPH - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 45%

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 39%

PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 13%

DISNEY IN THE PARK - NCT 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 51%

Stephan Fourie - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 31%

Stephan Fourie - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 18%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Geddes and Alyssa Harrison - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 40%

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 36%

Brett de Groot - DISNEY IN THE PARK - National Childrens Theatre 24%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 45%

Robin Shuttleworth - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Neil Leachman - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 19%

Gary Fargher - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre 16%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 59%

Fried Wilsenach - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA 41%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Noluthando Dlamini - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Tannah Levick - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Simone Neethling - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Ruby Paton - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 13%

Robert Shenton - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 11%

Caldine Wyngaard - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 10%

Che-jean Jupp - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Tamith Hattingh - A BOARDING LINE - Masque Theatre 3%

Morgan Marshall - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 1%

Tarah O'Brien - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 1%

Michael Stray - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Courtney Merryweather - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 44%

Jackie-Lulu - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 29%

Che-jean Jupp - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay 18%

Stuart Brown - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Harry Faulkner - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre 58%

Kiruna Lind Devar - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre 42%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

ALL TOGETHER NOW - LAMTA 85%

ALL IN THIS TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the bay 15%