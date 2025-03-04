Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival Celebrates 15 Years This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 15th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival, with the theme Make Your Mark, will showcase its remarkable success over the years and will take place at The Baxter from 14 to 22 March 2025.

This March, the Zabalaza Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary, with a renewed commitment to the development of artists, theatre-makers and communities.

For the past 15 years, the festival has had a tangible impact on the South African theatre landscape and cultural community. Numerous productions and artists have had the opportunity to share, develop and further present their work as a result of participating in this vital event, while audience members have had the chance to experience theatre for the first time.

To honour this milestone, and as part of the festival's evolution, the team has adopted a new approach to commemorate the occasion and to shift the festival into the next 15 years and beyond.

This is the first time The Baxter has curated the festival, commissioning 15 productions in honour of the celebration and partnering with highly respected theatre makers as mentors to the artists.

This includes captivating performances that engage and entertain, with drama, children's shows, comedy, poetry and Jazz in the garden on Sunday.

Don't miss the chance to make it a family weekend on 15 and 16 March with a programme that's suitable for everyone to experience the magic of theatre.

The festival has been made possible by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports, the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust Fund, the Makwande Empowerment Trust, the City of Cape Town and the HCI Foundation.

“The Zabalaza Festival has a legacy of showcasing the finest emerging artists in South Africa,” says Zabalaza Artistic Director and Curator, Mdu Kweyama. “It's a vibrant week-long celebration of South African stories and storytellers, transforming the entire Baxter Theatre Centre into a hub of creativity and connection with performances in every venue and conversations in every corner.”

“To build on the significant impact the programme has had on the theatre landscape, we wanted to position Zabalaza as a sought-after ticket on the national festival calendar, presenting high-calibre productions. In doing so, we elevate the standard of the festival and foster a new wave of creativity and excellence in theatre. Furthermore, the participants bring a wealth of experience, talent and fresh perspectives to the festival. The mentorship system aligns with the festival's goal of nurturing talent and providing a platform for both new and established artists.”

The 15 theatre makers will offer a range of dramas, comedy and theatre for children.

“We are sincerely grateful to the mentors, esteemed members of the industry, who have participated in this year's programme: Monageng Motshabi, Yael Farber, Mandla Mbothwe, Tiisetso Mashifane, Adrian Kohler, Jaqueline Dommisse, Lara Foot and Nico Scheepers,” says Kweyama.

As a platform for new voices and dynamic stories, the Zabalaza Festival has over the years presented a vibrant line-up of productions that explore identity, community and resilience through inspiring theatre, dynamic storytelling and creativity.

“Additionally, the 2025 festival will honour its founder members – the late Zoleka Helesi, Thami Mbongo, and Bongile Mantsai as it pays tribute to the collective efforts of everyone involved in making the festival a huge success over the years,” says Bulelani Mabutyana, coordinator and co-curator. “Be part of its future – come witness the outstanding talent and captivating stories.”

“I would like to urge everyone to take up our Zabalaza Challenge. Purchase tickets at only R40, which The Baxter then distributes to learners, students and groups who cannot afford to purchase tickets themselves. The door takings from each show also go straight back to the groups or artists, investing in the future of our sector.” adds Mabutyana.

This year, the fifteen theatre creators took part in developmental workshops and were paired with the mentors to refine their productions. The selected artists are grouped according to three themes: Past, Present and Future. Past - a tribute to previous festival participants; Present - includes artists who have been involved with the festival over the past eight years, while the Future category features individuals selected based on ongoing observations of the local theatre scene, with attention paid to productions, festivals, reviews and public commentary.

The Baxter will once again host the Best of the Fest Awards, with the ceremony taking place on 22 March. The winning script will have the incredible opportunity to be published by Junkets.

Comments from previous festival participants include:

“Zabalaza propelled my success by giving me a platform to showcase my abilities on stage. It's led me to even more life changing opportunities and treasured networks.” -Siyamthanda Bangani

“I am learning about artistry each day. It has been such an exhilarating and humbling experience. I am growing and I must thank the Zabalaza Festival for that.” -Buhle Sam

“I'm very proud to say that Zabalaza has developed my skill along the way, meeting great mentors who taught me about theatre developing my directing skills.” -Mava Silumko

The 15th Baxter Zabalaza Festival – Make Your Mark, takes place at The Baxter from 14 to 22 March.

Tickets to all shows cost R40 / R50 for 16:00 and 19:00 Shows.

