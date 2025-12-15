THE GRINCH Steals Christmas Sets Box Office Record At Washington Pavilion

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL has surpassed $1 million in ticket revenue at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, officially becoming the highest-grossing Broadway engagement in the venue’s history. The production is now the No. 1 selling show ever presented at the Pavilion, exceeding the previous record set by ALADDIN in 2023.

The milestone marks the first time a Broadway engagement at the Washington Pavilion has exceeded $1 million in total ticket sales. The run is also expected to welcome more attendees than any Broadway engagement at the venue to date. In response to demand, the Pavilion added an additional performance, bringing the engagement to ten performances, with shows running December 23–27. Limited seats remain available for select performances.

“This milestone speaks to the strength of Broadway in Sioux Falls,” said Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Over the past several years, our community has embraced Broadway more than ever. Families are choosing live theatre as part of their holiday celebrations, and we're proud to see that momentum continue.”

Bob Wendland, Director of Performances, added, “The enthusiasm around this production reflects how meaningful Broadway has become to our audiences. Reaching this milestone allows us to continue pursuing high-profile titles and expanding the range of productions we're able to bring to Sioux Falls.”

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL features the songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” alongside Whoville-inspired sets and costumes drawn from Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations, as the Grinch discovers the true meaning of the holiday season.

During Christmas week, the Washington Pavilion will offer additional holiday programming throughout the building, including museum hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as festive treats and themed beverages available in lobby areas and the pre-show lounge at The WP Café.

