Washington Pavilion Will Host Conversation with Chevy Chase and Screening of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Come to the Washington Pavilion to celebrate National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, with a special screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni.

Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition. But the laughter doesn’t stop there! We’ll also be taking questions from the audience, giving you the chance to have your questions answered and hear firsthand from Chevy about his storied career including SNL, Caddyshack and so much more.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase himself. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your picture taken with a true legend of comedy and film.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendars, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and join us for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase!

About Chevy Chase – An original member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.