Washington Pavilion Will Celebrate Grand Opening of SPACE EXPLORERS: MISSION INFINITY

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will unveil Space Explorers: Mission Infinity, a fully reimagined, state-of-the-art space and technology floor, on Saturday, November 15. This newly renovated space is one of the most significant upgrades to the science museum experience in recent years, and the single largest investment in the Kirby Science Discovery Center since its opening in 1999.

Spanning the entire second floor in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, this new exhibit invites children, families and curious minds of all ages to take on STEM-based “missions” that stretch from Earth's orbit to the far edges of the universe. Visitors will build rockets, step onto Mars, scan deep space and explore what it takes to live in environments beyond our planet.

“This transformation reflects our mission to provide world-class experiences that inspire future innovators and leaders,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO for Washington Pavilion Management Inc. “We are so proud to offer this one-of-a-kind immersive experience for our community and region.”

The new experience was designed in partnership with Formula D, an internationally acclaimed experience design firm with studios in Cape Town and the United States. Known for blending smart technology, behavioral science and immersive storytelling, Formula D creates exhibits that inspire meaningful learning around the world.

“Designing Mission Infinity with the Washington Pavilion team was about igniting curiosity through immersive play,” says Michael Wolf, Founder and Co-CEO of Formula D. “Our mission as experience designers—whether we're working from Cape Town or our U.S. studio—is to make science tangible, emotional and memorable. This project shows how storytelling and hands-on exploration can turn abstract ideas about the universe into lasting inspiration.”

Support from the local community helped bring this vision to life. The project was made possible thanks to lead sponsors Dakota State University and MarketBeat, with additional support from the City of Sioux Falls, Cytion, Interstate Office Products, JDS Industries, MidAmerican Energy Foundation, Sheldon F. Reese Foundation and South Dakota Space Grant Consortium.

“This floor represents the future of education. It is hands-on, collaborative and deeply engaging,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Museums and Education at the Washington Pavilion. “It is the kind of learning that sticks with you long after you leave the building.”

Guests visiting Space Explorers: Mission Infinity will journey through five distinct zones:

Into the Unknown – Step into the exhibit through a dynamic “spacewalk” entry and begin your interstellar adventure.

We Have Lift Off – Launch rockets and explore the science behind space travel and engineering.

Mission to Planet Earth – See Earth from above and study our home planet's fragile beauty from space.

Living on the Red Planet – Step inside a Mars habitat and discover how future astronauts might survive and thrive.

Where No One Has Gone Before – Use high-powered telescopes to scan deep space, explore black holes and imagine life on alien worlds.

“We're not just opening a new floor. We're opening a new chapter,” Smith says. “This space will serve generations of learners, dreamers and future leaders. We can't wait to welcome our community aboard.”

To coincide with the opening, the Pavilion will also launch holiday membership promotions, giving families a chance to gift a year of discovery at a special discount starting November 15. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Space.