THE GRINCH Adds Performances at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls

Due to strong early ticket demand, the Washington Pavilion has added an extra performance of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical on Saturday, December 27 at 5 p.m. This newly added show expands the engagement to a total of ten performances as part of the 2025–26 Pavilion Performance Series.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2025 production is directed by Matt August and co-directed and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award® winning director, Jack O’Brien.

For more information about Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Washington Pavilion, visit WashingtonPavilion.org or call 605-367-6000. For additional information on the production, please visit GrinchMusical.com.