Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; Brookings Community Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Olivia Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 38%

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

16%

Magdalen Eberle -- Augustana University

LEGALLY BLONDE

13%

Andrea Moore -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

12%

Megan Gerlach -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Whitney Rappana -- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Magen Richeal & Shannon Dancler -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Magen Richeal -- The Premiere Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

3%

Emily Smith -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Lisa Conlin -- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Rebekah Merriman -- Good Night Theatre Collective

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

2%

Leigh Spencer -- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

28%

Bunny Christie -- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

17%

Christina Olson -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

15%

Macy Runge -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Krissy Sneshkoff -- Black Hills Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Amber Marisa Cook -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

7%

Sara Curran Ice -- Black Hills Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

6%

Brittany Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

3%

Brittney Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Brittney Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Brittney Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

1%

Brittany Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0%

Tami Grosvenor -- Lights Up Productions

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

66%

- The Premiere Playhouse

LIRA IN FLIGHT - SEASON 11

18%

- LiRa Dance Theatre Company

HEADLIGHTS THEATER FAREWELL PERFO

16%

- Headlights Theater

MARY POPPINS

36%

Mike Thompson -- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

17%

Dan Workman -- Augustana University

SHREK

12%

Lucas Schreck -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

Lisa Wipperling -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

11%

Megan Gerlach -- Black Hills Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

4%

Jeff Larson -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Brittney Lewis, Abby Schwedhelm, -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Whitney Rappana -- Good Night Theatre Collective

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

- The Premiere Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Alex Newcomb Weiland -- The Premiere Playhouse

CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Jesse Jensen -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0

Brent Grosvenor -- Lights Up Productions

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

33%

Jason Soren -- Brookings Community Theatre

MACBETH

22%

Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons -- Augustana University

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

19%

Rai Genna -- Black Hills Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

11%

Ryan Bernier -- University of South Dakota

THE BOOK OF WILL

7%

Tom Schwans -- Black Hills Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

4%

Jesse Jensen -- The Premiere Playhouse

EDUCATING RITA

4%

Mo Hurley -- The Premiere Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

18%

- Black Hills Playhouse

RABBIT HOLE

15%

- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

15%

- Augustana University

WAITRESS

15%

- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

10%

- Brookings Community Theatre

SHREK

9%

- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

- The Premiere Playhouse

CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE

5%

- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

- The Premiere Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

1%

- The Premiere Playhouse

THE DECADE GALA

1%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0

- Lights Up Productions

MARY POPPINS

37%

Abigail Davis -- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

12%

Stephen Azua -- Black Hills Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

9%

Christopher George Haug -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

Nadirah T. Harper -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

6%

Nadirah Muhammad -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

6%

Tyler Micheel -- Black Hills Playhouse

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Matt Cook -- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

5%

Corey Shelsta -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Nick Zoia -- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE JOURNEY INSUDE

3%

Aria Hailey -- Lights Up Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Nick Zoia -- Good Night Theatre Collective

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

Alex Pikiben -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Corey Shelsta -- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

39%

Noah Stremmel -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

20%

Vonnie Houchin -- Black Hills Playhouse

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

19%

Jeremy Hegg -- Augustana University

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

9%

Clay Ackerman -- The Premiere Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Vonnie Houchin -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE DECADE GALA

6%

Matt Morrison -- Good Night Theatre Collective

MARY POPPINS

43%

- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

15%

- Augustana University

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

- Black Hills Playhouse

SHREK

8%

- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

COMPANY

8%

- University of South Dakota

WAITRESS

7%

- Black Hills Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

- The Premiere Playhouse

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

0

- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0

- Lights Up Productions

RABBIT HOLE

30%

- Brookings Community Theatre

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

26%

- Brookings Community Theatre

BABY, I'LL TURN THE SKY GREEN FOR YOU

25%

- University of South Dakota

AFTERMATH BY MIKENNAH OLESON

20%

- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

20%

Anders Brovold -- Brookings Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

15%

Jeanna Brandsrud -- Brookings Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

13%

Avery Retzer -- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

12%

Liv Moeller -- Augustana University

LEGALLY BLONDE

10%

Sarah Grosse -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

Eden Mendez -- Black Hills Playhouse

SHREK

6%

Olivia Gill -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

SHREK

5%

Mark Hajal -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Luke Boucvalt -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

3%

Luke Boucvalt -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Tristan Chasing Hawk -- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Kelsey Baade -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Jessica Ashton -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Tom Roberts -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

0

Summer VamVeen -- The Premiere Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

13%

Jacob Womack -- Brookings Community Theatre

MACBETH

12%

TJ Ashes -- Augustana University

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

12%

Kaden Hopkins -- University of South Dakota

39 STEPS

10%

Gabrielle Ochsner -- University of South Dakota

RABBIT HOLE

8%

Chelsea Bieser -- Brookings Community Theatre

NOISES OFF!

7%

Abby Kustak -- The Premiere Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Jason Reuter -- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

5%

TJ Combs -- Brookings Community Theatre

RABBIT HOLE

5%

Jarid Rychtarik -- Brookings Community Theatre

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

5%

Alex Newcomb Weiland -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

4%

Dan Workman -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

4%

Christopher Elst -- Black Hills Playhouse

39 STEPS

4%

Logan Culhane -- University of South Dakota

EDUCATING RITA

2%

Macie Lupica -- Monstrous Little Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Skyler Weaver -- University of South Dakota

NOISES OFF!

2%

Casey Kustak -- The Premiere Playhouse

EDUCATING RITA

1%

Mike Richards -- The Premiere Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

20%

- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

16%

- Brookings Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT

13%

- The Premiere Playhouse

39 STEPS

12%

- University of South Dakota

RABBIT HOLE

12%

- Brookings Community Theatre

THE BOOK OF WILL

10%

- Black Hills Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

7%

- University of South Dakota

GILGAMESH

4%

- University of South Dakota

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET

3%

- The Mighty Corson Art Players

EDUCATING RITA

2%

- The Premiere Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

30%

Jason Soren -- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

21%

Amber Marisa Cook & Christopher George Haug -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

17%

Ben Kramer -- Black Hills Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

11%

Kathy Voecks -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

9%

John Devlin -- Black Hills Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

5%

Jill Clark -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Jill Clark -- The Premiere Playhouse

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Logan Leavitt -- The Mighty Corson Art Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

21%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

20%

Mal Lukomski -- The Premiere Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

18%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

17%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

15%

Alex Pikiben -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

9%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

19%

Jeanna Brandsrud -- Brookings Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

16%

Avery Stein -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Sarah Grosse -- Black Hills Playhouse

SHREK

11%

Simon Cole -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

10%

Brooke Scullen -- Augustana University

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Emily Wirkus -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

6%

Skyler Weaver -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

5%

Mollie Moore -- Brookings Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Mo Plastow -- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

2%

Clark Carruthers -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

John Kirk -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

2%

Mekelle Alisse -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Bob Wendland -- Good Night Theatre Collective

SHREK

1%

Isaac Bullis -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

MARY POPPINS

1%

Jason Soren -- Brookings Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Jessica Williams -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

17%

Kaden Hopkins -- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

15%

Tiffanie Molengraaf -- Brookings Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

14%

Emily Wirkus -- Black Hills Playhouse

RABBIT HOLE

11%

Olivia Davis -- Brookings Community Theatre

RABBIT HOLE

9%

Michelle Mack -- Brookings Community Theatre

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

8%

Devin Basart -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

7%

Asia-Danielle Keane -- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

7%

Taylor Lauters -- Brookings Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Tyler Page -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

6%

Jeff Kingsbury -- Black Hills Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

66%

- The Premiere Playhouse

101 DALMATIONS KIDS

34%

- The Premiere Playhouse

44%

Brookings Community Theatre

27%

Black Hills Playhouse

17%

Augustana University

7%

Good Night Theatre Collective

2%

The Premiere Playhouse

1%

Premiere Playhouse

1%

Catalyst Theater Company

1%

The Mighty Corson Art Players

0%

The Crystal Theatre

