Washington Pavilion to Present THE GRINCH Musical and Exhibit

The Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion is bringing new holiday energy to its galleries with an exhibition that taps into one of the most beloved stories of the season. As Sioux Falls gets ready to welcome Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical this December, visitors can dive into the artwork that first shaped the Grinch's world.

Now on view in Gallery 301, “From Whoville to Your TV: The Art of the Grinch” features original production cels, concept sketches and drawings from the 1966 animated special created by master animator Chuck Jones. Drawn from the collection of Bill Heeter and Kristi Correa, the exhibition offers a close look at the expressive animation and handcrafted detail that brought the Grinch, the Whos and Whoville to life.

“Seeing these original cels in person brings a new appreciation for the craftsmanship behind a story so many of us grew up with,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator for Washington Pavilion Management Inc. “Sharing this work during the same season the Broadway production comes to Sioux Falls makes the experience even more special. It connects the nostalgia of the original animation with the excitement of seeing the Grinch on stage.”

A public reception will take place December 6 from 1–3 p.m., and collectors Bill Heeter and Kristi Correa will be in attendance to share insights from decades of preserving this remarkable body of work.