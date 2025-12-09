Lallycooler Music Festival Reveals New 2026 Venue

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Washington Pavilion Management Inc., producer of the Lallycooler Music Festival presented by MarketBeat, is unveiling a new home for the 2026 event. The festival will take place July 10–11 at Sioux Falls Stadium (aka, “The Birdcage”).

The venue change reflects the festival’s commitment to delivering a next-level experience for an event that is expected to grow and improve each year. Centrally located, Sioux Falls Stadium provides onsite parking, convenient rideshare options, numerous amenities and established facility support that will make for a one-of-a-kind experience with the atmosphere and energy festivalgoers love.



“Our festivalgoers showed us what Lallycooler can be in year one,” said Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management Inc. “The Birdcage is the perfect place to keep that energy going and deliver a weekend people will never forget. We are so excited for Lallycooler ’26!”

Organizers also acknowledged and thanked Great Bear Ski Valley, host of the inaugural 2025 festival.

“Great Bear was an outstanding venue and partner for our first year,” Smith said. “Welcoming over 10,000 people to the inaugural Lallycooler was a proud moment and we’re grateful for Great Bear’s role in helping bring that vision to life.”

Tickets for the 2026 festival are on sale now with a range of General Admission and VIP weekend pass options, including upgrades for parking and Pit access.

The 2026 lineup will be announced in early 2026.

