South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

Today the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced details of its 2022-23 season, marking the organization's second century of performances. The new season will feature three inspiring choral works (Handel's Messiah, Mozart's Requiem, and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony), appearances by world class guest artists (pianists Conrad Tao, Orion Weiss and violinist Rui Du), plus great symphonies of Brahms and Sibelius and Ravel's Bolero. Popular presentations will feature the annual celebration of the holidays - 'Tis the Season - music from Sci-Fi movies and television shows, and an evening of romantic standards with jazz singer Luke Carlsen who was born and raised in Sioux Falls and is now a fixture in the Los Angeles entertainment scene.

"Our Centennial celebration continues to be a thrill," said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier. "Audiences and donors have really responded enthusiastically, and it has energized our entire organization. In announcing next season, we will build on this momentum - from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to Ravel's Bolero to the Sci-Fi Spectacular, there is much for our musicians to look forward to."

Subscription renewals for current subscribers are open Friday, Feb. 18th through the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000. The Box Office is open 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11:30a.m. - 5:00p.m Sunday. A variety of options are available, including the Imperial package which features a discount equivalent to three free concerts.

2022-2023 Season

CONRAD TAO PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

Tao Spoonfuls

Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1

Brahms Symphony No. 1

BOLERO & YI-CHUN LIN

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Yi-Chun Lin, viola

Wagner Tristan and Isolde, Prelude & Liebestod

Respighi Fountains of Rome

Tabakova Suite in Old Style

Ravel La Valse

Ravel Bolero

ORION WEISS PLAYS GRIEG

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Orion Weiss, piano

Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor

Sibelius Symphony No. 1

MESSIAH

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022, 7:00 P.M.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022, 7:00 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Handel Messiah

'TIS THE SEASON

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022, 2:30 P.M.

Thomas Fortner, conductor

South Dakota's favorite holiday tradition returns!

DU & DVORAK

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Rui Du, violin

Chen Yi Ge Xu (Antiphony)

Korngold Violin Concerto

Dvorak Symphony No. 7

SONGS OF ROMANCE

SATURDAY, February 11, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Thomas Fortner, conductor

Luke Carlsen, jazz singer

An evening of romantic standards from Broadway to the Big Screen with Sioux Falls native and L.A. nightlife entertainment fixture Luke Carlsen.

SHOSTAKOVICH TRIUMPHANT

SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 ("Leningrad")

SCI-FI SPECTACULAR

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Thomas Fortner, conductor

"Boldly go" with Thomas Fortner and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra on a thrilling adventure through the greatest hits of science fiction movies, television, and galactic orchestral features. Unforgettable themes from Star Trek, Star Wars, and more!

MOZART REQUIEM

SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Pärt Stabat Mater

Mozart Requiem

BEETHOVEN'S 9th "ODE TO JOY"

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Saili Oak, Hindustani soprano

SDSO Chorus

Niloufar Iravani World Premiere

Esmail My Sister's Voice

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 ("Ode to Joy")