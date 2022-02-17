South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
Today the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced details of its 2022-23 season, marking the organization's second century of performances. The new season will feature three inspiring choral works (Handel's Messiah, Mozart's Requiem, and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony), appearances by world class guest artists (pianists Conrad Tao, Orion Weiss and violinist Rui Du), plus great symphonies of Brahms and Sibelius and Ravel's Bolero. Popular presentations will feature the annual celebration of the holidays - 'Tis the Season - music from Sci-Fi movies and television shows, and an evening of romantic standards with jazz singer Luke Carlsen who was born and raised in Sioux Falls and is now a fixture in the Los Angeles entertainment scene.
"Our Centennial celebration continues to be a thrill," said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier. "Audiences and donors have really responded enthusiastically, and it has energized our entire organization. In announcing next season, we will build on this momentum - from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to Ravel's Bolero to the Sci-Fi Spectacular, there is much for our musicians to look forward to."
Subscription renewals for current subscribers are open Friday, Feb. 18th through the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000. The Box Office is open 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11:30a.m. - 5:00p.m Sunday. A variety of options are available, including the Imperial package which features a discount equivalent to three free concerts.
2022-2023 Season
CONRAD TAO PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano
Tao Spoonfuls
Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1
Brahms Symphony No. 1
BOLERO & YI-CHUN LIN
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Yi-Chun Lin, viola
Wagner Tristan and Isolde, Prelude & Liebestod
Respighi Fountains of Rome
Tabakova Suite in Old Style
Ravel La Valse
Ravel Bolero
ORION WEISS PLAYS GRIEG
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Orion Weiss, piano
Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor
Sibelius Symphony No. 1
MESSIAH
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022, 7:00 P.M.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022, 7:00 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Handel Messiah
'TIS THE SEASON
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022, 2:30 P.M.
Thomas Fortner, conductor
South Dakota's favorite holiday tradition returns!
DU & DVORAK
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Rui Du, violin
Chen Yi Ge Xu (Antiphony)
Korngold Violin Concerto
Dvorak Symphony No. 7
SONGS OF ROMANCE
SATURDAY, February 11, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Thomas Fortner, conductor
Luke Carlsen, jazz singer
An evening of romantic standards from Broadway to the Big Screen with Sioux Falls native and L.A. nightlife entertainment fixture Luke Carlsen.
SHOSTAKOVICH TRIUMPHANT
SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 ("Leningrad")
SCI-FI SPECTACULAR
SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Thomas Fortner, conductor
"Boldly go" with Thomas Fortner and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra on a thrilling adventure through the greatest hits of science fiction movies, television, and galactic orchestral features. Unforgettable themes from Star Trek, Star Wars, and more!
MOZART REQUIEM
SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Pärt Stabat Mater
Mozart Requiem
BEETHOVEN'S 9th "ODE TO JOY"
SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Saili Oak, Hindustani soprano
SDSO Chorus
Niloufar Iravani World Premiere
Esmail My Sister's Voice
Beethoven Symphony No. 9 ("Ode to Joy")