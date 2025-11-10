New Dates Set For MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion has revealed revised performance dates for the National Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical. The show will now run February 11–15, 2026, rather than the previously scheduled February 24–March 1, 2026.

The touring company has revised its national schedule to accommodate a scheduling conflict. All ticketholders will retain their same seat locations, though their performance date will shift accordingly. Updated tickets will appear automatically in the 3eEncore app beginning Monday, November 10.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.