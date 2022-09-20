Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Dakoka Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan In Concert In Rapid City

The concert is on Wednesday, September 21 at 7pmat the Dahl Fine Art Center.

Sep. 20, 2022  

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Rapid City, South Dakota where on Wednesay evening September 21st, the Dahl Fine Art Center proudly welcomes him to perform a concert on their stage.

Says Bensusan of this tour:
"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.

Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion.

After spending the last three months back in France, I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops, that will take my stage manager/sound engineer, Xaina Lerner, and myself through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast.

I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me."

CONCERT DETAILS:

Wednesday, September 21 at 7pmat the Dahl Fine Art Center,
713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701Tickets: $25 in advance and $30 at the door

Order Tickets Online at: https://www.rapidcityartscouncil.org/upcoming-performances.html

Info: 605-394-4101 or contact@thedahl.or


