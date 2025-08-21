Sculpturewalk Sioux Falls Names Lauren Thompson’s Tetra Totem In Azul Imperial 2025 Best Of Show Winner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has announced that the 2025 Best of Show honor will go to Tetra Totem in Azul Imperial by artist Lauren Thompson. Each year, the award recognizes one sculpture for outstanding artistic merit and creativity. The winning piece is purchased by the City of Sioux Falls for its permanent collection.

"Being chosen for Best of Show is a true honor,” said Thompson. “It's inspiring to be part of a program that celebrates creativity and brings artists and the public together in such a meaningful way.”

The sculpture is currently on display at 227 N. Duluth Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls and will remain there through the spring. Following the exhibition, the Visual Arts Committee will work with the city to relocate the work to a permanent site in the community.

“We're thrilled to welcome Tetra Totem in Azul Imperial by Lauren Thompson — an artist with Sioux Falls roots — as this year's Best of Show acquisition,” said Joe Schaeffer, Visual Arts Committee Chair. “This striking abstract work expands and diversifies our city's public art collection, inviting Sioux Falls to see art, and our community, in new ways.”

Get Involved

Artist applications are now open for the 2026 exhibit, welcoming both new and returning participants. Voting for the 2025 People’s Choice Award runs through September 30 at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Vote. Supporters can also contribute to SculptureWalk’s future by donating at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.

For more information, visit SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.

About SculptureWalk Sioux Falls and the Arc of Dreams

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit features more than 60 original works of art. SculptureWalk also owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. Its mission is to bring art to the people and to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist-friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy its artworks annually.