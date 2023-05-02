SculptureWalk's 20th Annual Exhibition Will Be Installed This Weekend

The 20th annual SculptureWalk Sioux Falls exhibit will debut this weekend, May 5-6! The 2023 season will feature 67 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls.

"Installation weekend is always a fun and energizing time for our downtown, and this year it's especially exciting as we install our 20th annual exhibition," says Jana Anderson, Curator for SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. "The pieces in this exhibition will make you smile, spark your imagination and be conversation starters for our community all year long."

Begin your SculptureWalk route at the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion at 301 S. Main Ave. The route then is focused along Phillips Avenue, over to the East Bank along 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back down Phillips Avenue and ends in front of the Washington Pavilion to make a complete loop.

About 165 pieces were submitted for consideration during the call for art, and 30 percent of the artists who applied to exhibit works are new to SculptureWalk. Curated by a blind jury of local dignitaries and art enthusiasts, works are graciously loaned by the artists and installed in the spring throughout downtown Sioux Falls to be continuously displayed all year.

The public votes for the "People's Choice Award" through September 30, and the favorite sculpture is purchased by the City of Sioux Falls to become part of its permanent collection. Watch for more information when digital voting and brochures are available soon.

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world. Join us in celebrating 20 years of bringing Art to the People. Check out the new sculptures as installation is underway this weekend, and watch SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com for more exciting news and updates once installation is complete.