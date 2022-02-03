International Sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN Coming To Sioux Falls As Part Of Its Third U.S. Tour

Cheers! THE CHOIR OF MAN will play the Washington Pavilion as part of their highly anticipated return to the United States for their 2022 North American tour! The worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous international music festivals will be in Sioux Falls on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Known across the globe as "the ultimate feel-good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party. It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone.

"Charming men with gorgeous voices pouring beer and singing your favorite songs feels a little like an impossible dream, but we have exactly that! These guys were such a hit when they came in early 2020 that we simply couldn't miss out on bringing the party back to Sioux Falls," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

A multi-talented cast of nine guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the past couple of years: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. It's the perfect ladies' night out!

THE CHOIR OF MAN continues to enjoy mass appeal by audiences of all ages by celebrating music including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The all-European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists in this joyous and uplifting show.

To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.