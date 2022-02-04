Dustin Lynch Brings PARTY MODE TOUR 2022 to Sanford Pentagon

Dustin Lynch is coming to the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, April 28th. Tickets start at $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, February 11th at 10am.

Are you ready to party? Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch is serving it up extra strong with the announce of his PARTY MODE TOUR.

"We're starting summer early and throwing DOWN on the PARTY MODE TOUR," shares Lynch. "Get ready for new songs, a new show, and even more energy! I can't wait to party with y'all!"

Ready to bring his anticipated fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY - which drops next Friday (2/11) - to the stage, the 12-track collection looks on the bright side as it pumps optimism into the muscular melodies of the chart-topper's power-Country sound. Produced by Zach Crowell with five tracks to Lynch's songwriting credit, the party-starter welcomes collaborators Riley Green, Chris Lane, and MacKenzie Porter - who appears on Broken Bow Records' longest reigning single at Country radio with recent six-week #1 "Thinking 'Bout You."

Dustin Lynch has achieved eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, eight GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 3 BILLION global on-demand streams. Launching the PARTY MODE TOUR this spring, his fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY, drops February 11. The anticipated follow-up to TULLAHOMA - which delivered consecutive PLATINUM chart-toppers: "Ridin' Roads" and "Good Girl," in addition to Top 5 hit "Momma's House" - features already-released collaborations including six-week #1 "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)," "Tequila On A Boat (feat. Chris Lane)," and "Huntin' Land (feat. Riley Green)," plus Country classics "Pasadena" and "Not Every Cowboy."

Since his PLATINUM breakout "Cowboys and Angels" in 2012, Lynch's headlined packed venues and toured with Country's biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Brad Paisley. Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

Learn more at https://www.sanfordpentagon.com/.