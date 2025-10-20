University Of Washington School Of Drama Premieres OMNIA BREAK ROOM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Washington School of Drama will present the world premiere of OMNIA Break Room, an original devised performance conceived and directed by Professor Adrienne Mackey in collaboration with current UW students.

The production runs November 6–16, 2025, at Meany Studio Theatre (4040 George Washington Lane NE, Seattle), with free preview performances on October 31 and November 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $10–$23 and can be purchased through the UW Arts Ticket Office.

OMNIA Break Room invites audiences into a surreal, multi-sensory exploration of modern work and what lies beyond it. Inside the sterile walls of a massive warehouse, a group of employees moves through the mechanical rhythm of their days—until the structure begins to break apart, revealing new possibilities for connection and change.

Rooted in the Latin word for “everything,” OMNIA asks what it means to find meaning within a system built for efficiency and conformity. “This piece emerged from asking big questions about how we work, how we live, and what it costs us,” said Mackey. “We wanted to imagine how people could resist sameness and find life beyond efficiency.”

Developed over three months of collective creation, the piece blends movement, text, and visual storytelling, bringing to life a dreamlike world where ordinary labor transforms into an act of imagination.

The cast features Minki Bai, Jerik Fernandez, Adriana Gonzales, Betzabeth Gonzalez, Yeonshin Kim, Taylor McWilliams-Woods, and Logan West. The creative team includes Adrienne Mackey (director), Eunice Han (scenic design), Evie Hawkins (costume design), Marley Keith (lighting design), and M.L. Dogg and Heather Freed Loschen (sound design). Kathryn Louise serves as stage manager, with Sammy Weinert as assistant director, Laurence Wulfe as assistant Costume Designer, and Charlie Traxler and Tabarak Abosabaa as assistant stage managers.