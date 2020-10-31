The Seagull Project Releases Third Episode in Their GREAT SOULS: GREAT STORIES Podcast
The podcast is directed and hosted by The Seagull Project’s Artistic Director, Gavin Reub.
For the past 10 years The Seagull Project has been producing Great Souls: An Evening of Short Stories and Performance at ACT Theatre and Hugo House in Seattle, WA. Under the current pandemic, the company decided to pivot the program into a podcast format to continue to provide high quality short stories to the public for free.
The latest episode, "Time's Signature" rolls back the clock, featuring stories from mid-century America that grapple with American cycles that continue to impact us today. In the wake of an impending election, and amidst social upheaval, the stories shine light on our current predicament, and ask why so little has changed.
Directed and hosted by The Seagull Project's Artistic Director, Gavin Reub, the podcast features:
One Friday Morning
Read by Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako
Solo on the Drums
By Ann Petry
Read by Andre Reginald Jackson
Drums by Christopher Icasiano
The Key
By Isaac Bashevis Singer
Read by Julie Briskman
Recorded at the artists homes.
The podcast is free, and is released without ads, running one hour and fifteen minutes.
It can be found at the link below, and is also available on any major streaming service.
https://greatsouls.podbean.com/e/times-signature/