The Laurie Berkner Band Returns to Cain Park, June 11

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band will present one of their first in-person, live concerts in more than two years at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Cain Park, 14591 Superior Road, Cleveland Heights, OH.

"I can't tell you how thrilled I am that one of our first shows back as a full band since the beginning of the pandemic will be at Cain Park!," says Laurie Berkner. "Ohio fans have asking for the band to return ever since we last played this beautiful outdoor space. I can't wait to see both longtime fans and new faces so we can make music together - in person!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," along with such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and "Pig On Her Head." She's also excited to offer songs from her new album, Let's Go! Laurie will showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

One of the most popular children's entertainers in the U.S., Laurie Berkner has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans. With an average of more than 22 million monthly streams and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of her first album, Whaddaya Think of That?, this year. All told, she has released fourteen bestselling, award-winning albums and has authored a number of picture books based on her songs. Laurie has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children's Theater. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded Laurie as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."

3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Cain Park, 14591 Superior Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

$20/$25 plus applicable fees

Visit etix.com.

Call the Cain Park ticket office at 216-371-3000.