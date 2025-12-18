Seattle Men’s Chorus To Offer HOLLY JOLLY JINGLE For On-Demand Streaming

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seattle Men’s Chorus will offer its holiday concert Holly Jolly Jingle as an on-demand streaming presentation for audiences to watch from home. The digital release follows the production’s recent live performances in Tacoma, Everett, and Seattle.

The on-demand streaming option will be available for purchase beginning December 23 and will remain accessible through January 6, 2026. The program includes holiday standards such as “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” and “Jingle Them Bells,” as well as a holiday-themed arrangement of Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO.”

The concert also features the premiere of the “NOTcracker Suite,” a short parody inspired by The Nutcracker that incorporates new lyrics, staging elements, and choreography.

“Some recipes never fail — mix the Men’s Chorus with the holidays, and you’re guaranteed a joyful feast,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director of Seattle Men’s Chorus. “Even from home, you’ll feel the energy, the laughs, and the heart that make this show so special.”

“Our holiday concert celebrates joy, inclusivity, and the vibrant spirit of the season — and that spirit shines just as brightly on screen,” said Craig Coogan, Seattle Men’s Chorus executive director. “Whether you’re watching with family, friends, or cuddled up solo, it’s the most fun you’ll have this holiday.”

Individual and group on-demand streaming passes are available for purchase through the Seattle Men’s Chorus website. The organization will also premiere its made-for-television holiday special Merry & Bright on KIRO 7 on Christmas Day, December 25, airing at 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. PST.

Seattle Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre) 8.5% of votes 2. CLUE THE MUSICAL (Edmonds Driftwood Players) 8% of votes 3. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre) 7.1% of votes Vote Now!