Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Can Can Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lady Gaga
- THE MAYHEM BALL
- Climate Pledge Arena
14%
Cassi Q Kohl
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
11%
Carly Corey
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
10%
Larissa FastHorse
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
7%
Ruby Petrie
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
John Betchel
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- CanCan seattle
7%
Azadeh Zanjani
- WHERE IS HERE?
- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater
7%
Jonathan Betchtel
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
5%
Ahamefule J. Oluo
- THE THINGS AROUND US
- Intiman
5%
Joel Underwood
- BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN
- Key City Public Theatre
4%
Micaiah Miller
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Meg Barlow-Jones
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Charlotte Warren
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Jeffery Wallace II
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Paul Budraitis
- I LOVE THAT FOR YOU
- On the Boards
3%
Steve Schoonover
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Michelle Nicole Matlock
- THE MAMMY PROJECT
- Intiman Theatre
2%
Kawika Huston
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Christa Holbrook
- NOT FADE AWAY!
- Key City Public Theater
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
13%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
10%
Bonni Dichone
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Angela Rose Pierson
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
Fae Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
7%
Angela Pierson
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
5%
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Andrea Olsen
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Mackenzie Malhotra
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Annalisa Brinchmann
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Elizabeth Richmond Posluns
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%
Alaina Dale
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
3%
Alia Thomaier
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Jimmy Shields
- FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF
- The Underground Theater
2%
Vania C. Bynum
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
2%
Alex Kronz
- THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Alyza DelPan-Monley
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Shana Carroll
- DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%
Natalya Czosnyka
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%
Eury Rivera
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%
Dare to Dance Team
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shadou Mintrone
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
10%
Breanne Pancarik
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
7%
Esther Iverson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Jamie L. Suter
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
Patty Garegnani
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Krista Lofgren
- THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Dawn Janow
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Patty Garegnani
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Jocelyne Fowler
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Ella Swenson
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Rachel Brinn
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Danielle Nieves
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
3%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Angela Balogh Calin
- THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH
- Seattle Rep
3%
Diane Johnston
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
2%
Cathy Hunt
- NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT
- Seattle Rep
2%
Ty Pyne
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Fantasia Rose
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Danielle Nieves
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Lee Ann Hittenberger
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%
Kilah Williams
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%
Jessica ray
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
1%
Danielle Nieves
- LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
1%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
26%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
19%NOIR
- Can Can
13%SLEEPING BEAUTY
- PNW Ballet
11%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
11%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
10%ROMEO ET JULIETTE
- Pacific Northwest Ballet
9%SIGN OF THE TIMES
- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
10%
Hazel Bean
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
Adam Othman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
Collin J. Pittmann
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Timothy McCuen Piggee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
6%
Chris Pink
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
6%
Yvonne A.K. Johnson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Chris Pink
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
5%
Jake Schaefer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Sanders
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%
Jasmine Joshua
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
4%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%
Jake Schaefer
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Taylor Davis
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Doug Fahl
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Denis Jones
- MARY POPPINS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
3%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
2%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Scot Charles Anderson
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Logan Ellis
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Karen Lund
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%
Ruben Van Kempen
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Shileah Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
9%
Melody Deatherage
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Chris Hansen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Bryar Freed-Golden
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Dámaso Rodríguez
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
4%
Zheng Wang
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
4%
Christen Muir
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Alicia Mendez
- DEATHTRAP
- Woodinville Rep
3%
Paul Fleming
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Doug Fahl
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Rebecca Craven
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Sophia Franzella
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Kim Douthit
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Joseph C. Walsh
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Lakewood Playhouse
2%
Chay Yew
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
2%
Chad Dexter Kinsman
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Island Shakespeare Festival
2%
Doug Knoop
- DOUBT
- Secondstory Repertory
2%
Annie Lareau
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Valerie Curtis-Newton
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
2%
Chris Nardine
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Cindy Giese French
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Circle of Fire Theatre/Bainbridge Performing Arts
1%
Mimi Katano
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
1%Best Ensemble THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
8%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
3%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
2%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
2%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
1%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Matos
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
9%
Denny Pham
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
9%
Bryan D. Durbin
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
Logan Tiedt
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Rob Falk
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Allysa Johns
- KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Logan Tiedt
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Brent Stainer
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Jacob Viramontes
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Lewis
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Carolina Johnson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Ahren Buhmann
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Jacob Viramontes
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Cami Taliaferro-Barber
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Charles Blankenship
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Scott Randall
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Elizabeth Lewis
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Andrew D. Smith
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
2%
Adem Hayyu
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Xavier Pierce
- AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Gwyn Skone
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Chris Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
14%
Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
9%
Cedric Bidwell Williams
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
9%
Christian Skok
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Shawna Avinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
David Brewster
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Cynthia Kirkman Romoff
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Sam Peters
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
5%
R.J. Tancioco
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
5%
Gabe Mangiante
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
5%
Gabriel Mangiante
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Sam L. Townsend Jr
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
3%
Claire Marx
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
3%
John Allman
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Kelli Shill
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Heather MacLaughlin Garbes
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Zheng Wang
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
2%
Max Chastain
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Deborah Rambo Sinn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Malex Reed
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Riley Brule
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
1%
Linda Dowdell
- WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theater
0%Best Musical REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
9%CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
8%THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
7%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%WAITRESS
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
5%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
4%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
3%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%ORIDNARY DAYS
- Secondstory Repertory
2%AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%RENT
- Harlequin Productions
1%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre
15%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
13%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
12%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
10%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
8%FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
7%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
5%MOTHER RUSSIA
- Seattle Rep
4%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease
4%CARMELITA
- Key City Public Theater
3%EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions
3%MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
2%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER
- Latitude Theatre
2%SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%CORNELIA'S VISITORS
- eSe Teatro
2%THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
2%JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alegra Batara
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
7%
Grant Measures
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Landon Toth
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Reese Sigman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Ruby Petrie
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Mariah Lyttle
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Sonja Rose Usher
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Theriault
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Eilish Rhoades
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Alex Lewis
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Andrea Olsen
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Britta Grass
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Jasmine Joshua
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Noah Graybeal
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Kalla Mort
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Mariesa Genzale
- ROCKY
- Tacoma Little Theatre
2%
Chasen letellier
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
2%
Canaan Barbery
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Nicole Roundy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Anabel Chacon
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Cassi Q. Kohl
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Brian Pucheu
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Cayman Ilika
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Kerstin Anderson
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
2%
Jameson Elton
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Varun Kainth
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
10%
Thor Edgell
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Adele Lim
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
4%
Ruby Petrie
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Matt Koenig
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Island Shakespeare Festival
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Zeke Cox
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta)
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Eric Hartley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Asa Sholdez
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Alexandra Haas
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Maleah Muriekes
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
BJ Smyth
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Amanda Petrowski
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Sarah Rose Nottingham
- GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Daniel Wood
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
1%
Terry Boyd
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
1%
Chris Soldevilla
- MACBETH
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
1%
Britta Grass
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%
Alegra Batara
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Arlando Smith
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
1%
jon anderson
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- spokane falls spartan theatre
1%
Eyual Degaga
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- Underground Theater
1%
Ty Willis
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Scott Larson
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
1%Best Play AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
8%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
6%EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
6%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory
4%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%DRINKING HABITS
- DRINKING HABITS (Edmonds Driftwood Players)
4%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
3%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
3%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
2%39 STEPS
- As if Theatre Company
2%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
2%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Village Theatre
2%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Seattle Opera
53%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
47%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
12%
Denny Pham
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Jonathan Betchtel
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
5%
David Baker
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
David Baker
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Erik Furuheim
- URINETOWN
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Peter Rossing
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Theater
3%
Carey Wong
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Tom Buderwitz
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
3%
Thaddeus Wilson
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Jeff Church
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Tom LeClair
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Caleb Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Peter Rossing
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Brian Fletcher
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Adair Cormack
- JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
2%
Julia Welch
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Bella Rivera
- THREE PENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
1%
An-Lin Dauber
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
1%
Parmida Ziaei
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amber Granger
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
8%
Dave Pezzner
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
8%
Daniel Urzika
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Autumn Clelland
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Charles Blankenship
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Daniel Urzika
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Ari Nikas
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Matt Jorgensen
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Alex Parr
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
4%
Matt Hadlock
- ANASTASIA
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Henry S Brown Jr
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Joshua Valdez
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Haley Parcher
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Yana Ramos
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Larry D. Fowler Jr
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project
2%
Erin Bednarz
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Andi Villegas
- ATHENA
- ArtsWest
2%
Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Henry S Brown Jr
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Mark Chenovick
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Rob Witmer
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Cooper Benson
- KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Mike Pieckiel
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gatieh Nacario
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
10%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
5%
Amy Burr
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
5%
Allen Fitzpatrick
- WAITRESS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
5%
Aubrey Hurtel
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Dakota Moses
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Tommy Beale
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Kate Conners
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Andrea Bates
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Lilah Gail
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Bill Kusler
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Jayshree Khanikar
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%
Juniper Johns
- HERE & THEIR
- Independent
3%
Owen Henderson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Lisa Stromme Warren
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Spindler
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Autumn Jade Taylor
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Adrienne Wells
- THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Marnie Wingett
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Eric Hartley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Franco Weaver
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%
Doug Dawson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Diana Trotter
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Kate Jaeger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Rylynn Davis
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reed Viydo
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
Ahnika Klimper
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Addison Anderberg
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Alegra Batara
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
4%
Aarti Tiwari
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
4%
Andrew Lee Creech
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%
Ashley Rose Klimper
- DOUBT (CAST A)
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Rebecca Craven
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Kaughlin Caver
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Jeremy Radick
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Egara Aragoneses Ruiz
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Jon Jordan
- THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Ben st Hillaire
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Red Curtain Foundation
2%
David Alan Morrison
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Van Lang Pham
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
2%
Jonathan Andersen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Julia Kuzmich
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Scott Larson
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Valerie Ryan Miller
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%
Daniel Hanlon
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%
Gabriell Saldago
- LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
1%
James Schilling
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
1%
Tim Hyland
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Khane Berry
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
1%
Shaunyce Omar
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
- Taproot Theatre
18%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
16%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
16%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
13%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
9%SONGS OF THE MOON
- 5th Avenue Theatre
7%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep
5%LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
5%THE PA'AKAI WE BRING
- Seattle Children's Theatre
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
3%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Can Can
10%
Spokane Civic Theatre
9%
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre
7%
Edmond Driftwood Players
7%
SecondStory Repertory
6%
Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Seattle Rep
4%
5th Avenue Theatre
4%
Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Pend Orielle Playhouse
3%
ArtsWest
3%
Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Taproot Theatre
2%
Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Dacha Theatre
2%
ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
14/48 Projects
1%
12th Ave Arts
1%
Latitude Theatre
1%
Sky Performing Arts
1%
Noveltease Theatre
1%
As If Theatre Company
1%
Seattle Shakespeare Company
1%