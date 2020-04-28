Tacoma Little Theatre Brings Classes, Productions and More Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Tacoma Ledger has reported that Tacoma Little Theatre is adapting to the changes in schedule brought on by the health crisis, by bringing their content online!

Check out the full story HERE.

The Tacoma Little Theater is bringing content online including tap dancing lessons, a stretch class and more!

The beginner's tap class is on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom and costs $15 per session. The intermediate classes meet on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. via zoom for $15 per session. If you are unable to attend the classes, you will be sent a link an hour after the start time.

The theater is also holding adult monologue classes, and bringing productions of Macbeth and A Doll's House online.

For more information visit: https://www.tacomalittletheatre.com/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You