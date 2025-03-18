THE MAMMY PROJECT Coming to Intiman Cabaret in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mammy Project, written and performed by Michelle Matlock, will show April 3-6 at the Intiman Cabaret. This powerful one-person play examines the stereotype and myth of the “Mammy” caricature, and its impact on contemporary American culture. Using original music, clowning, storytelling, and historical speeches, The Mammy Project transforms an oppressive stereotype into a celebration of the power we gain from knowing and understanding our shared history.

“My purpose in creating this show is to reimagine and dissect the cultural origins from which this stereotype emerged— namely, slavery, minstrelsy, and advertising,” says Michelle Matlock. “Through this exploration, I aim to push the boundaries of our collective perceptions and challenge preconceived notions.”

Matlock is a performance artist, director, teacher, and producer, and the first African American to create a main character for Cirque du Soleil. She toured the world with Cirque’s big top show OVO for close to 10 years. Based in Tacoma, Washington, Matlock is the founder of Circle Up Productions (CUP), a live entertainment and performing arts education company. She is currently the director of the Tacoma Light Trail, a member of the Puget Sound Revels creative team, and an adjunct faculty member at Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theater. The Intiman Cabaret transforms the Erickson Theater into a 21+ venue with table and bar seating, and cocktail lounge service throughout. Audiences enjoy world-class performances from local and nationally-known artists being presented with Intiman’s signature caliber of artistic excellence, while enjoying a delicious drink delivered right to your seat.

Tables and tickets for The Mammy Project are now on sale, at just $35/person. Intiman Members save 30% off their tickets, and 15% off their bar tab, with membership starting at just $8/month. Learn more, become a Member, or purchase your table today at intiman.org.

