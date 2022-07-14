Summer At The Center Presented By Premera Announces 2022 Event Line-up

Seattle Center is your ticket to fun this summer featuring a wide variety of events for all ages - including cultural and music festivals, weekly fitness classes, and the recent reopening of the Seattle Children's Museum and Pacific Science Center featuring the return of its signature experiences such as the Tropical Butterfly House, Planetarium, and augmented reality exhibit.

Be sure to mark your calendars for this summer's lineup of events, celebrations, and more! Seattle Center's summer line-up is Presented by Premera, with generous support from Muckleshoot Casino and Modelo.

Movies at the Mural Presented by Prime Video - Featuring classics and new hits, Movies at the Mural Presented by Prime Video shows free films at the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn with the Space Needle looming above the state-of-the-art 40-foot screen. Visitors are welcome to picnic and enjoy The Princess Bride, July 30; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Aug. 6; The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Aug. 13; Labyrinth, Aug. 20; and In the Heights Aug. 27.

Day In Day Out Produced by Dreamstate - This new three-day festival brings music to the heart of Seattle at Fisher Pavilion August 12, 13 and 14. The lineup includes Mitski, Mac DeMarco, The National, Japanese Breakfast and Soccer Mommy. Tickets are available online.

FestÃ¡l - FestÃ¡l is celebrating 25 years with the theme "Where the World Gathers," linking together 24 free cultural festivals over the course of the year. FestÃ¡l is all about embracing Seattle's ethnic diversity to cultivate a deeper understanding of the cultures that contribute to the vibrancy of our region. This summer is full of in-person festivals including Seattle Arab Festival Aug. 13-14, BrasilFest Aug. 21 and Tibet Fest Aug. 27-28.

PokÃ©mon GO Fest: Seattle 2022 - PokÃ©mon GO Fest is coming to the Emerald City July 22-24 for PokÃ©mon encounters, photo ops and making friends. Tickets for this fun, active event for all ages are available online.

KEXP's 50th Anniversary - KEXP is taking a deep dive into its history-from 1972 to 2022, all year long the radio station will bounce around the timeline, pulling the best music from a different year each week. Every Wednesday, listeners can tune in to hear spotlight features and highlights from each year. On Saturday, August 6, KEXP50 will be held in the Northwest Courtyard. This free event includes live performances, a beer garden, commemorative merchandise and opportunities for listeners to share their hopes for the future of KEXP.

These events are just the beginning of a fun-filled summer. For a complete schedule of events at Seattle Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com/events/event-calendar.