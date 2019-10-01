Sourdough On The Rise With Cynthia Lair November 2 At BPA

Learn how to make delicious whole grain sourdough breads with recipes designed for home cooks-from Danish rye seed bread and English muffins to focaccia and flapjacks.

Fermented breads are remarkable for their digestibility, health-giving properties, and depth of flavor. With detailed instructions on how to create your own unique starter, recipes for twelve high-fiber, whole-grain breads, and another two dozen recipes to accompany them, you'll be able to bake bread the way it was originally done-using basic kitchen equipment, time, and lively ingredients. Slather a buttermilk biscuit with homemade Crème Fraîche Butter with Sea Salt or enjoy naan with Indian Spinach with Fried Paneer. In the morning, whip up yogurt flapjacks served with Lemon Blackberry Sauce, or take an orange, pecan, and fig loaf and make Figgy French Toast.

Familiar to and beloved by Bainbridge audiences as a longstanding member of The EDGE Improv, Cynthia Lair is a faculty member at Bastyr University's Department of Nutrition and Exercise Science and is the founder of their Nutrition & Culinary Arts program. She is the author of Feeding the Young Athlete: Sports Nutrition Made Easy for Players, Parents and Coaches and Feeding the Whole Family: Recipes for Babies, Young Children, and Their Parents.

"Sourdough on the Rise - How to Confidently Make Whole Grain Sourdough Breads at Home" by Cynthia Lair will be on sale wherever fine books are sold - including Eagle Harbor Books - beginning October 15, 2019.

Join Cynthia Lair for "Sourdough on the Rise" Saturday, November 2, from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the lobby at Bainbridge Performing Arts. Make a night of it: "Sourdough on the Rise." Dinner in Winslow. The EDGE Improv at BPA. Dessert or drinks after the show! Tickets for The EDGE may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





