Seattle Theatre Group Adds The 5th Avenue Theatre To Its Family Of Venues As New Leaseholder

Seattle Theatre Group (STG), the nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates four historic arts spaces in Seattle (The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres and Kerry Hall), has announced that it has reached an agreement with the University of Washinton and The 5th Avenue Theatre Company (The 5th) to assume the lease and become the new operator of The 5th Avenue Theatre, the historic venue owned by the University of Washington and located in the Skinner Building at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. The physical theatre space has been leased and operated since 1980 by The 5th Avenue Theatre Company, a nonprofit arts organization known nationally for producing new musicals.

The agreement reached by Seattle Theatre Group, The 5th Avenue Theatre Company, and the University of Washington is a strategic alliance, not a partnership, merger, or acquisition. Under the alliance, STG will manage all aspects of the physical theatre space as the leaseholder, with The 5th being the resident company. STG and The 5th will maintain separate statuses as independent, nonprofit 501c(3) arts organizations with distinct programming, missions, and identities. Like STG's other historic venues in Downtown Seattle—The Paramount and The Moore—the physical 5th Avenue Theatre and shows produced by The 5th are an essential part of the neighborhood's economy. When The 5th is not in production (26 weeks per year), STG will program concerts, comedy, and other performances in the venue, increasing the number of shows in the space and year-round activation of surrounding hotels, restaurants, bars, and other local businesses.

There is a multitude of organizational and community benefit that will come from the alliance. It enables The 5th to establish long-term sustainability, develop a new business model, and continue to produce and employ actors, artisans, administrators, and technicians in the space it has called home for nearly five decades. It also strengthens Seattle's cultural landscape, ensuring the arts continue to grow and thrive in Downtown Seattle.

“At STG, part of our operational ethos is to take artistic risk with fiscal diligence,” said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group. “I cannot think of a better way to put this concept into practice than being a good collaborator and friend to our colleagues at The 5th, an organization that is an anchor of the arts community in Downtown Seattle—it's essential that Seattle has a home for locally-produced musical theatre. I'm proud that STG and our Board of Directors have approved this alliance and that we continue to find ways to preserve the legacy of the arts in Seattle and create even more opportunities for people to experience live performances.”

“This alliance allows us to harmonize our strengths,” said Bill Berry, Executive Director of The 5th Avenue Theatre Company. “It enables The 5th to focus on what we do best in curating and producing first-rate musical theater specific to audiences of the Pacific Northwest. Together, we are transforming The 5th Avenue Theatre venue into a year-round cultural hub, enriching the community and driving economic impact for local businesses in downtown Seattle.”

“The University of Washington is proud to support this alliance between two pillars of Seattle's artistic and cultural landscape,” added Randy Hodgins, UW Vice President of External Affairs. “By working together, The 5th Avenue Theatre Company and Seattle Theatre Group will be able to enrich our community for decades to come.”

The alliance is immensely beneficial to STG, which has several growth goals in its 10-year strategic plan. These goals include increasing annual attendance and participation at events and programs to 1.5 million (attendance is 1 million as of FY24), expanding the scope of its Broadway program (national touring productions also perform at The 5th Avenue Theatre), and diversifying the mix of programming presented at its venues. There is also demand for performance space by touring acts at STG venues, which the addition of The 5th Avenue Theatre will help address. Audience members will have even more opportunities to experience world class performances—locally produced and by touring artists—and have transformative and memorable arts experiences.

STG's lease of The 5th Avenue Theatre also ensures the continued nonprofit operation of the historic venue. Nonprofit operations of spaces like The 5th Avenue Theatre have significant impact, as nonprofits are committed to reinvesting in the community. Similar to STG's recent acquisition of Kerry Hall, the historic building that was part of Cornish College of the Arts's original campus, STG's operation of The 5th Avenue Theatre will maintain the space is used to serve the community and advance the arts.

This alliance has come to fruition during a time of major transformation in Downtown Seattle. The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) works closely with both STG and The 5th and has endorsed the alliance. The Paramount, The Moore, and The 5th Avenue Theatre are members of Seattle's Historic Theatre District and are key to the activation of the DSA's Downtown revitalization campaign. Ensuring that The 5th Avenue Theatre venue remains a viable part of Downtown Seattle is important to all parties involved.

A community open house in celebration of the alliance will be held at The 5th Avenue Theatre on Monday, April 28. More information is forthcoming.

