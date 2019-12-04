Seattle Opera Presents WILDE TALES: A Youth Opera For Families

Did you know that opera is fun for kids? This February, the Youth Opera Project presents an affordable opera for children and families called Wilde Tales. Inspired by the stories of Irish playwright Oscar Wilde, Wilde Tales weaves together two of the author's stories into a colorful and heartwarming parable. The story reminds us that true beauty lies in the way we treat one another. With performers who range in age from 7-18, this Youth Opera Project show is geared for audiences of all ages.

"For young people in the audience, there's something special about being able to see other kids and teens performing onstage," said Alejandra Valarino Boyer, Director of Programs and Partnerships. "Wilde Tales will offer a magical experience for youth to experience opera for perhaps the first time, in a fun presentation that's under an hour."

The opera depicts the Swallow and his feathered friends who travel the world, visiting the most beautiful and remote destinations. The flock passes through a small town, where the locals are preparing a festival to unveil a gilded statue of a beautiful Prince. The arrogant fireworks quibble over who will steal the show and impress the mayor during the celebration. After the festival, the birds get ready to take flight once again, but the Swallow is distracted when the statue suddenly comes to life. The Prince, seeing the downtrodden townsfolk struggling to survive, asks the Swallow to stay behind and deliver gifts to those in need. Observing the charity of the Prince and his new friend, the fireworks and other townsfolk newly realize the importance of generosity and empathy.



The Youth Opera Project is a comprehensive training program designed to guide youth through the journey of rehearsing and performing a fully staged, fully produced opera. Participants age 7-18 of all experience levels have the opportunity to explore singing, acting, dancing, and more, culminating with public performances at Cornish Playhouse every spring.

"Seattle Opera's youth programs offer opportunities for young people to explore and express themselves through the arts," Valarino Boyer said. "We provide experiences for young people regardless of experience level, and no one will ever be turned away from participating in our programs for lack of funds."

Wilde Tales: A Youth Opera for Families

Music by Laura Karpman

Libretto by Kelley Rourke



Commissioned by The Glimmerglass Festival, 2016

7 p.m., Friday, February 7

2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Saturday, February 8

2 p.m., Sunday, February 9

Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center

201 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109

Youth 18 & under: $5; Adults: $15.

Performance running time: under an hour.

For tickets and information-or to request financial assistance-visit seattleopera.org/wildetales.





