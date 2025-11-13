CURIOSITY, A NEW MUSICAL Comes to Annex Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, Annex Theatre and Curiosity Shop have partnered together to invite audiences to enter a world of mystery, marvels, and moral reckoning with Curiosity, an original new musical written and produced by Mary Ann Tavi. Running November 14–23, 2025.

Step through the doors of Mr. Curiosity's Oddities and Wonders, a family-run shop of strange delights and unsettling truths that's been open for over a century. Inside, you'll meet a gallery of peculiar characters, from the Two-Headed Calf to Miss Ella the Fortune Teller, each with their own story to tell. Beneath the sideshow spectacle, however, lies a biting commentary on the tourism industry, capitalism, and the price of turning human fascination into profit.

Curiosity is a love letter to the weird, the handmade, and the deeply human. It's a musical about the ethics of wonder, about who gets to be put on display, and who gets to look.

Mary Ann Tavi (she/her) is a Seattle-based composer, music director, and educator who has been writing and producing original work across the country for over 15 years. A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts, Tavi began developing Curiosity during her time there and now brings it to full life at Annex. She currently works as a music director with Broadway Bound Theater, where she continues to champion youth and community arts engagement.