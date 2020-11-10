Seattle Center Virtual Experiences Brighten the Dark Days of Autumn

The options include educational forums, fundraisers, panel discussions and theatrical, opera, music and dance presentations.

The short, dark days of autumn present the perfect setting for snuggling up with a cup or glass of your favorite beverage and taking in all the outstanding online experiences offered by Seattle Center resident organizations and programming partners. Here are some of the virtual events planned for the month of November.

These and more are listed at https://www.seattlecenter.com/artsathome.

Seattle Center Festál-This engaging ethnic cultural series features virtual festivals throughout the year. Indigenous People Festival, Nov 20-21, seeks to instill better understanding of American Indian and Alaska Native tribes in the Pacific Northwest through a blending of traditional and contemporary music, dance, drama and arts. Presented in partnership with Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB), the festival provides a venue for Native people to celebrate their culture and share indigenous knowledge. Free. More at http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal.

Seattle Center Winterfest- Seattle Center keeps the decades-long tradition of Winterfest, Nov. 27-Dec. 31, alive by providing spirit-lifting virtual content and links to holiday activities by our resident organizations and community partners, housed on the multi-faceted Seattle Center Winterfest page, http://www.seattlecenter.com/winterfest.

A/NT Gallery-Virtual monthly art shows at revisionexhibitions.com supplement the gallery, which is now open. A New Members Show is up through Nov 30. Masks required. https://www.antgallery.org.

Book-It Repertory Theatre-This season, new Artistic Director Gus Menary goes all-audio to play with the form, structure, and genre of book adaptations in five "mainstage" audio dramas. Currently "showing" is Childfinder, a science-fiction short story gem that serves us the familiar, extraordinary, diabolical and triumphant. Learn more and subscribe at http://book-it.org/2020-2021-season.

Cascade Public Media-Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson joins Crosscut for a conversation, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov 18. Get his read on national law and politics. Free. Registration and information at https://www.cascadepublicmedia.org/events.

Cornish College of the Arts-Homestead Concerts features Cornish music students and faculty, in live performances, pre-recorded and broadcasted via YouTube stream. Episode 3 streams at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov 13. Also, Cornish Dance Theater presents streaming choreography by Lucie Baker, Amy J Lambert, & Markeith Wiley, 12 noon, Friday, Nov 27. Free. Information and registration at https://www.cornish.edu/calendar.

Pacific Northwest Ballet-The second offering in PNB's Dance Happens Everywhere 20/21 Digital Season, Rep 2, Nov 12-16, celebrates a lineage of female choreographers in new works by Jessica Lang and Penny Saunders, a PNB premiere from Susan Marshall and an audience favorite by Twyla Tharp. Filmed at Seattle Center Studios, it is streamable for five days. For more information, contact the PNB Box Office at 206.441.2424 or visit online at https://www.PNB.org.

Pottery Northwest-Join Pottery NW LIVE 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov 21, for an evening of connecting with its community at a virtual reception and watch party featuring presentations by former resident artists. Make a donation of $500 or more and pick up a 2020 salad bowl and Homegrown voucher to enjoy during the reception (optional). Register at https://potterynorthwest.org/watchparty

Seattle Rep-Seattle Rep maintains its mission to cultivate new theater with Kilroys Club, 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month (Nov 14 this month), when participants discuss new, unpublished plays by women, trans and non-binary playwrights. The Club also has a focus on playwrights of color. Scripts are emailed to registrants in advance. Learn more and register at https://www.seattlerep.org

Seattle Opera-Seattle Opera presents a semi-staged video stream of Donizetti's bubbly comedy, The Elixir of Love, Nov 13-Dec 4. The production, recorded at Seattle Center Studios, has everything: a charming love story, a fast-talking con man, colorful new-to-Seattle costumes and masterful Bel Canto music. Available to season ticket holders: https://www.seattleopera.org/on-stage/elixir-of-love-2020.

SIFF-Explore SIFF's online portal for an outstanding roster of new independent arthouse films, encores of successful presentations and an ever-rotating selection of virtual cinema to enjoy at home. Tickets and information at: https://www.siff.net/virtual/virtual-siff-cinema.

TeenTix-Tune in Nov 21 as TeenTix and The New Guard: Teen Arts Leadership Society hand out awards celebrating the best of the best, with special guests and not-to-be-missed performances. Tickets are free for teens under 20 years old! Adult tickets start at $5. Find information and register at: https://www.teentix.org/teeny-awards.

The VERA Project-Weeknight Fall classes live stream throughout the month, from zine making 101 and gig poster design to embroidery and DIY culture. All profits from the online workshops directly support the teaching artists. Learn more and sign up at https://heveraproject.org/classes.

Seattle Center encourages the public to explore these engaging and entertaining virtual experiences while we all await the return of live experiences on the grounds. Learn more and find additional events at https://www.seattlecenter.com/artsathome or call 206 684-7200.

