Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Washington Stage Guild Presents THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE

Tune in beginning Wednesday, March 17th at 8 PM.

Mar. 8, 2021  

The Washington Stage follows up on its greatly popular presentation of Don Juan In Hell last November with a very different "devilish" play by Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.

The Devil's Disciple, set in colonial America during the Revolutionary War, was Shaw's first financial success when actor/manager Richard Mansfield presented a hugely popular production in New York in 1897. Its success made London producers take a second look at Shaw plays they had dismissed as unstageable. In it, the dark horse of a colonial family unexpectedly inherits the family fortune. As the self-proclaimed disciple of the Devil, he nonetheless takes a heroic stand when word comes that the British intend to make an example of the town's minister by hanging him. Roles are reversed and surprising choices are made by all, including the British general, "Gentleman Johnny" Burgoyne. A cast of Stage Guild friends old and new will be directed by Laura Giannarelli

"I'm so excited to be working with this wonderful cast to bring Shaw's 'American play' to life," says Giannarelli. "For years, Stage Guild regulars have asked us 'When are you going to do The Devil's Disciple?' Well, with such a large cast and spanning five different locations, it's unlikely that we'll ever be able to stage this play in our current location. So, it's doubly delightful to be able to offer the play in this online format."

This unique performance will be posted on the Stage Guild's YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/325awwU. Viewers may 'tune in' beginning Wednesday, March 17th at 8 PM and the performance will be available - day or evening - until Sunday, March 21st at 8 PM.

Photo Flash: Washington Stage Guild Presents THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE
Joy Jones, Helen Hedman and Billie Krishawn

Photo Flash: Washington Stage Guild Presents THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE
Joy Jones, Steven Carpenter and Matthew Castleman

Photo Flash: Washington Stage Guild Presents THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE
Jamie Smithson, Stan Kang, Helen Hedman, Joy Jones, Matthew Castleman, Billie Krishawn, Frank Britton*, Steven Carpenter, Scott McCormick

Photo Flash: Washington Stage Guild Presents THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE
Alan Wade, Frank Britton, and Scott McCormick


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Beetlejuice Necklace
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust Onesie
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Resumes In-Person Events Photo

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Resumes In-Person Events

BWW Review: Seattle Opera Streams DON GIOVANNI Photo

BWW Review: Seattle Opera Streams DON GIOVANNI

Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Spring Classes Open For Enrollment Photo

Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Spring Classes Open For Enrollment

Seattle Center Arts, Entertainment And Education Offered Virtually Throughout March Photo

Seattle Center Arts, Entertainment And Education Offered Virtually Throughout March


More Hot Stories For You

  • Palm Beach Symphony to Welcime Vladimir Feltsman March 21
  • SWEAT By Lynn Nottage Opens Next Weekend At Lake Worth Playhouse
  • Palm Beach Opera Presents Nation's First Large-scale Live Opera Performance Since The Pandemic
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year