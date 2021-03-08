Photo Flash: Washington Stage Guild Presents THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE

The Washington Stage follows up on its greatly popular presentation of Don Juan In Hell last November with a very different "devilish" play by Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.

The Devil's Disciple, set in colonial America during the Revolutionary War, was Shaw's first financial success when actor/manager Richard Mansfield presented a hugely popular production in New York in 1897. Its success made London producers take a second look at Shaw plays they had dismissed as unstageable. In it, the dark horse of a colonial family unexpectedly inherits the family fortune. As the self-proclaimed disciple of the Devil, he nonetheless takes a heroic stand when word comes that the British intend to make an example of the town's minister by hanging him. Roles are reversed and surprising choices are made by all, including the British general, "Gentleman Johnny" Burgoyne. A cast of Stage Guild friends old and new will be directed by Laura Giannarelli

"I'm so excited to be working with this wonderful cast to bring Shaw's 'American play' to life," says Giannarelli. "For years, Stage Guild regulars have asked us 'When are you going to do The Devil's Disciple?' Well, with such a large cast and spanning five different locations, it's unlikely that we'll ever be able to stage this play in our current location. So, it's doubly delightful to be able to offer the play in this online format."

This unique performance will be posted on the Stage Guild's YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/325awwU. Viewers may 'tune in' beginning Wednesday, March 17th at 8 PM and the performance will be available - day or evening - until Sunday, March 21st at 8 PM.