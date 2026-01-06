Tacoma Little Theatre To Present THE TIME MACHINE In February

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tacoma Little Theatre will present its first production of 2026, the West Coast Premiere of The Time Machine, Michael D. Fox's new play based on the novel by H. G. Wells.

Michael D. Fox's adaptation of The Time Machine reimagines H.G. Wells' classic sci-fi adventure, blending historical fiction with time travel. Helene Briggs, a scientist who has discovered a device capable of manipulating time, must protect it from those who seek to control its power. Alongside her granddaughter Skye, she embarks on a thrilling journey across the ages, encountering figures from history while uncovering the consequences of altering time. With adventure, suspense, and thought-provoking themes, this adaptation brings new life to a classic. It explores the dilemmas of altering history and the ripple effects of every decision.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of The Time Machine features the talents of: Dana Galagan as Helene Briggs, Simone Jolly as Skye Mason, Reed Viydo as H. G. Wells, Brett Hunt as Bradley Mason, Derek Mesford as Gregory Whitman, Tim Sherburn as Mr. Backman/Albert Einstein/Guard, Meg Baker as Young Helene/Woman/Mother, and Hayden McManus as Mrs. Morris/Presenter.

The production team features: Kathy Pingel (Director), Kaylie Holcomb (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic and Projection Design), DCM Costumes (Costume Design), Elijah Bellis (Lighting Design), Dylan Twiner (Sound Design), and Becca Jourden (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Time Machine will run Friday, January 23, through Sunday, February 8, 2026, for a total of 11 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

Please join us for a special talkback with the playwright, Michael D. Fox, immediately after the opening night performance on January 23rd at approximately 9:30pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $30.00 (Adults), $28.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $23.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $160.00.