Degenerate Art Ensemble To Premiere ANIMA MUNDI At The Moore Theatre

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will present the world premiere of ANIMA MUNDI, a new work by Degenerate Art Ensemble, for one night only on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at The Moore Theatre. The performance is part of STG’s 2025–26 Performing Arts Series.

Inspired by Japanese ghost stories and the realm of shadows, Anima Mundi is an avant-garde dance and live music work exploring the interconnectedness of all living beings. The production combines embodied movement with video projection, sculptural elements that transform with the performers, and an immersive live score featuring drums, electronics, and acoustic instrumentation.

The work examines the balance between feminine and masculine forces and challenges human-centered perspectives, emphasizing themes of healing, interdependence, and care for the natural world. Degenerate Art Ensemble is known internationally for visually driven, large-scale performances that blend dance, music, and theatrical design.

The creative team includes artistic director and performer Haruko Cros Nishimura, music director and live musician Joshua Kohl, video designers Leo Mayberry and Ian Lucero, lighting designer Jessica Trundy, scenic designer Max Sarkowsky, scenic sculptor Jason Williams, and performers Ezra Dickenson and Mako Kikuchi, among others.

Anima Mundi is funded in part by The National Dance Project, 4Culture, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, and Forterra Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office, located at 911 Pine Street.