Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lady Gaga - THE MAYHEM BALL - Climate Pledge Arena 14%

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

13%

Carly Corey -- Can Can

MISCAST CABARET

10%

Cassi Q Kohl -- Renton Civic Theatre

HITCHCOCK HOTEL

8%

John Betchel -- CanCan seattle

FANCY DANCER

7%

Larissa FastHorse -- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre

WHERE IS HERE?

7%

Azadeh Zanjani -- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

6%

Jonathan Betchtel -- Can Can

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

6%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

THE THINGS AROUND US

5%

Ahamefule J. Oluo -- Intiman

BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN

4%

Joel Underwood -- Key City Public Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

3%

Micaiah Miller -- The Spartan Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

3%

Meg Barlow-Jones -- The Spartan Theatre

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU

3%

Paul Budraitis -- On the Boards

MISCAST CABARET

2%

Charlotte Warren -- Renton Civic Theatre

MISCAST CABARET

2%

Jeffery Wallace II -- Renton Civic Theatre

THE MAMMY PROJECT

2%

Michelle Nicole Matlock -- Intiman Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

2%

Steve Schoonover -- The Spartan Theatre

MISCAST CABARET

2%

Kawika Huston -- Renton Civic Theatre

NOT FADE AWAY!

2%

Christa Holbrook -- Key City Public Theater

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

13%

Angela Rose Pierson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

12%

Eury Rivera -- Broadway performance hall

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

9%

Fae Pink -- Can Can

REEFER MADNESS

7%

Angela Rose Pierson -- The Spartan Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Bonni Dichone -- Spokane Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Angela Pierson -- Eastern Washington University

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Anna Doepp -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

Andrea Olsen -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Annalisa Brinchmann -- Reboot Theatre Company

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Mackenzie Malhotra -- SecondStory Repertory

HERE & THEIR

3%

Elizabeth Richmond Posluns -- Jazzie Rae Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DANCE WITH ME

3%

Alaina Dale -- Theatre Off Jackson

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

Alia Thomaier -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Shermona Mitchell -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

BLACK NATIVITY

2%

Vania C. Bynum -- Intiman and The Hansberry Project

FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF

2%

Jimmy Shields -- The Underground Theater

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

2%

Alex Kronz -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

Alyza DelPan-Monley -- ArtsWest

DUEL REALITY

1%

Shana Carroll -- Seattle Rep

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom -- Latitude Theatre

CATS

1%

Natalya Czosnyka -- Woodland Park Players

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Eury Rivera -- Theatre Off Jackson

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush -- Latitude Theatre

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

15%

Shadou Mintrone -- Can Can

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

6%

Breanne Pancarik -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Jamie L. Suter -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

6%

Esther Iverson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

5%

Patty Garegnani -- The Spartan Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

Patty Garegnani -- The Spartan Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Jocelyne Fowler -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Dawn Janow -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

4%

Krista Lofgren -- SecondStory Repertory

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Ella Swenson -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

3%

Rachel Brinn -- Renton Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Danielle Nieves -- The 5th Ave Theatre

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

3%

Angela Balogh Calin -- Seattle Rep

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

3%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Diane Johnston -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

2%

Eury Rivera -- Broadway performance hall

NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Cathy Hunt -- Seattle Rep

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Ty Pyne -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Danielle Nieves -- Taproot Theatre

YAGA

2%

Fantasia Rose -- Dacha Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

1%

Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Jason Kramer -- Dare to Dance Seattle

CATS

1%

Lee Ann Hittenberger -- Woodland Park Players

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Kilah Williams -- Latitude Theatre

LAUGHS IN SPANISH

1%

Danielle Nieves -- Seattle Rep

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

25%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

19%

- Broadway performance hall

NOIR

17%

- Can Can

SLEEPING BEAUTY

10%

- PNW Ballet

HOUSE OF JOY

10%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

CATS

9%

- Woodland Park Players

ROMEO ET JULIETTE

8%

- Pacific Northwest Ballet

SIGN OF THE TIMES

2%

- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

11%

Anna Doepp -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

7%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Hazel Bean -- The Spartan Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Adam Othman -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Collin J. Pittmann -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

HITCHCOCK HOTEL

6%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Timothy McCuen Piggee -- Village Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

5%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Jake Schaefer -- Spokane Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Jeffrey Sanders -- Eastern Washington university theater

HERE & THEIR

4%

Jasmine Joshua -- Jazzie Rae Productions

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

4%

Jake Schaefer -- Spokane Civic Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

4%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom -- Latitude Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Taylor Davis -- Renton Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Doug Fahl -- SecondStory Rep

OLIVER!

3%

Scot Charles Anderson -- Reboot Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

2%

Denis Jones -- 5th Avenue Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Lisa Shriver -- The 5th Ave Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Shermona Mitchell -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

2%

Scot Charles Anderson -- SecondStory Rep

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

1%

Logan Ellis -- Theatre Battery

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

1%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

CATS

1%

Ruben Van Kempen -- Woodland Park Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Karen Lund -- Taproot Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

1%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

11%

Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

7%

Melody Deatherage -- Spokane Civic Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

5%

Chris Hansen -- The Spartan Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

5%

Bryar Freed-Golden -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

DANCE WITH ME

5%

Zheng Wang -- Dare to Dance Seattle

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

Dámaso Rodríguez -- Seattle Rep

EURYDICE

3%

Christen Muir -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DEATHTRAP

3%

Alicia Mendez -- Woodinville Rep

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

3%

Paul Fleming -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

CONSTELLATIONS

2%

Doug Fahl -- SecondStory Rep

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Bretteney Beverly -- Taproot Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Rebecca Craven -- The Spartan Theatre

FANCY DANCER

2%

Chay Yew -- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Doug Knoop -- Secondstory Repertory

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

Joseph C. Walsh -- Lakewood Playhouse

EMMA

2%

Sophia Franzella -- Dacha Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

Kim Douthit -- Renton Civic Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Annie Lareau -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

Bretteney Beverly -- Taproot Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Chad Dexter Kinsman -- Island Shakespeare Festival

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Valerie Curtis-Newton -- Seattle Repertory Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Chris Nardine -- SecondStory Rep

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

2%

Cindy Giese French -- Circle of Fire Theatre/Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE EFFECT

1%

Mathew Wright -- ArtsWest

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL

12%

- Can Can

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

- Village Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

REEFER MADNESS

4%

- The Spartan Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Eastern Washington University

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BE MORE CHILL

3%

- SecondStory Repertory

OLIVER!

3%

- Reboot Theatre Company

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

2%

- Renton Civic Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

2%

- SecondStory Rep

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

- Seattle Rep

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

2%

- SecondStory Rep

HERE & THEIR

2%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

DANCE WITH ME

2%

- Theatre Off Jackson

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

2%

- Seattle Public Theater

HOUSE OF JOY

1%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

AFTER MIDNIGHT

1%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

1%

- Taproot Theatre

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

15%

Robert Matos -- Can Can

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

10%

Denny Pham -- Eastern Washington University

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Bryan D. Durbin -- Spokane Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

Logan Tiedt -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

EURYDICE

4%

Rob Falk -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

3%

Allysa Johns -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

3%

Logan Tiedt -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Chris Ertel -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Brent Stainer -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Elizabeth Lewis -- The Spartan Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Jacob Viramontes -- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

Carolina Johnson -- Reboot Theatre Company

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Ahren Buhmann -- Taproot Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Jacob Viramontes -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Cami Taliaferro-Barber -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Charles Blankenship -- The Spartan Theatre

OUR TOWN

2%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

ORDINARY DAYS

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

Elizabeth Lewis -- The Spartan Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Andrew D. Smith -- Union Arts Center

AFTER MIDNIGHT

2%

Xavier Pierce -- The 5th Avenue Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

Adem Hayyu -- ArtsWest

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Gwyn Skone -- Latitude Theatre

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

20%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

8%

Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Christian Skok -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

8%

Cedric Bidwell Williams -- The Spartan Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Shawna Avinger -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

5%

David Brewster -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

5%

Cynthia Kirkman Romoff -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

5%

R.J. Tancioco -- Union Arts Center

OLIVER!

5%

Sam Peters -- Reboot Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Gabe Mangiante -- Renton Civic Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

Gabriel Mangiante -- SecondStory Rep

BLACK NATIVITY

3%

Sam L. Townsend Jr -- Intiman and The Hansberry Project

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

3%

Claire Marx -- Taproot Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

3%

John Allman -- SecondStory Repertory

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

Zheng Wang -- Broadway performance hall

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Kelli Shill -- The Spartan Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Heather MacLaughlin Garbes -- Latitude Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Max Chastain -- Ballyhoo Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

2%

Deborah Rambo Sinn -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Malex Reed -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

1%

Riley Brule -- ArtsWest

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

0%

Linda Dowdell -- Key City Public Theater

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL

10%

- Can Can

REEFER MADNESS

10%

- The Spartan Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

7%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

- Village Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

WAITRESS

4%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

4%

- Broadway performance hall

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Eastern Washington university theater

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

- Reboot Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

3%

- Renton Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

3%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

BE MORE CHILL

2%

- SecondStory Rep

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

- Latitude Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

ORIDNARY DAYS

2%

- Secondstory Repertory

AFTER MIDNIGHT

2%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

RENT

1%

- Harlequin Productions

CATS

1%

- Woodland Park Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

- Taproot Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

15%

- Broadway performance hall

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

14%

- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre

HERE & THEIR

11%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

DANCE WITH ME

11%

- Dare to Dance Seattle

GOLDEN

7%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

FOR COLORED BOYZ

7%

- The Underground Theater

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

5%

- Latitude Theatre

MOTHER RUSSIA

5%

- Seattle Rep

THE RAVEN

4%

- Noveltease

CARMELITA

3%

- Key City Public Theater

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

3%

- Pork Filled Productions

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING

3%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

2%

- Key City Public Theatre

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

- ArtsWest

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER

2%

- Latitude Theatre

THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

2%

- Key City Public Theatre

CORNELIA'S VISITORS

2%

- eSe Teatro

JETTISON TO EUROPA

1%

- Annex Theatre

OLIVER!

10%

Alegra Batara -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

Grant Measures -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Landon Toth -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Reese Sigman -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Mariah Lyttle -- Village Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Elizabeth Theriault -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

3%

Alex Lewis -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

3%

Sonja Rose Usher -- Renton Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Andrea Olsen -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

Eilish Rhoades -- SecondStory Rep

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Britta Grass -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

OLIVER!

3%

Jasmine Joshua -- Reboot Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Chasen letellier -- Eastern Washington university theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Kalla Mort -- Spokane Civic Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

2%

Noah Graybeal -- Spokane Civic Theatre

ROCKY

2%

Mariesa Genzale -- Tacoma Little Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Anabel Chacon -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Canaan Barbery -- The Spartan Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Cassi Q. Kohl -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Nicole Roundy -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Cayman Ilika -- Taproot Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Kerstin Anderson -- The 5th Ave Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

2%

Jameson Elton -- Spokane Civic Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Brian Pucheu -- Latitude Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

11%

Varun Kainth -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Thor Edgell -- Spokane Civic Theatre

HELL'S CANYON

4%

Adele Lim -- Washington Ensemble Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

3%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Matt Koenig -- Island Shakespeare Festival

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

3%

Scot Charles Anderson -- SecondStory Rep

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

3%

Zeke Cox -- The Spartan Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta) -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

Eric Hartley -- Renton Civic Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

Alexandra Haas -- The Spartan Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Asa Sholdez -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Maleah Muriekes -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

CONSTELLATIONS

2%

BJ Smyth -- SecondStory Rep

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Amanda Petrowski -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

2%

Varun Kainth -- Pratidhwani and Arts West

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

2%

Terry Boyd -- SecondStory Rep

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

1%

Arlando Smith -- Taproot Theatre

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

1%

Sarah Rose Nottingham -- SecondStory Repertory

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Alegra Batara -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DOUBT

1%

Daniel Wood -- SecondStory Repertory

LORCA IN A GREEN DRESS

1%

Xander Peña Layden -- Tacoma Little Theatre

MACBETH

1%

Chris Soldevilla -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

1%

Alanah Pascual -- Union Arts Center

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Elizabeth Dilley -- Dare to Dance Seattle

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Britta Grass -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

7%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

EURYDICE

7%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

6%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

- Seattle Repertory

DRINKING HABITS

4%

- DRINKING HABITS (Edmonds Driftwood Players)

DANCE WITH ME

4%

- Dare to Dance Seattle

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

- The Spartan Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

- Seattle Rep

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

3%

- SecondStory Repertory

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

3%

- SecondStory Rep

39 STEPS

3%

- As if Theatre Company

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

3%

- Seattle Public Theater

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

3%

- Taproot Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

2%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

FANCY DANCER

2%

- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre

GOLDEN

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DOUBT

2%

- SecondStory Repertory

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

- Village Theatre

HELL'S CANYON

2%

- Washington Ensemble Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

CONSTELLATIONS

1%

- SecondStory Rep

WINTER'S TALE

1%

- Key City Public Theatre

ATHENA

1%

- ArtsWest

TOSCA

51%

- Seattle Opera

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

49%

- Latitude Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

13%

Denny Pham -- The Spartan Theatre

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

8%

Jonathan Betchtel -- Can Can

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Denny Pham -- The Spartan Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

David Baker -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

David Baker -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Peter Rossing -- Spokane Civic Theatre

URINETOWN

3%

Erik Furuheim -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

CLUE THE MUSICAL

3%

Chris Ertel -- Edmonds Driftwood Theater

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Carey Wong -- Village Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Tom Buderwitz -- Seattle Repertory Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

2%

Thaddeus Wilson -- Renton Civic Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

2%

Peter Rossing -- Spokane Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

Jeff Church -- Reboot Theatre Company

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Tom LeClair -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Caleb Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Brian Fletcher -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BE MORE CHILL

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

GOLDEN

2%

Parmida Ziaei -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Julia Welch -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THREE PENNY OPERA

1%

Bella Rivera -- Theatre Battery

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

JETTISON TO EUROPA

1%

Adair Cormack -- Annex Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

1%

Blake R. York -- Tacoma Little Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

An-Lin Dauber -- Seattle Rep

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

11%

Dave Pezzner -- Can Can

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

9%

Amber Granger -- Latitude Theatre

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Daniel Urzika -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

6%

Autumn Clelland -- The Spartan Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

Daniel Urzika -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Charles Blankenship -- The Spartan Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

4%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Ari Nikas -- Renton Civic Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Matt Jorgensen -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

YAGA

3%

Alex Parr -- Dacha Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

Matt Hadlock -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Henry S Brown Jr -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

ATHENA

2%

Andi Villegas -- ArtsWest

OLIVER!

2%

Joshua Valdez -- Reboot Theatre Company

OUR TOWN

2%

Yana Ramos -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Haley Parcher -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

GOLDEN

2%

Erin Bednarz -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Larry D. Fowler Jr -- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

2%

Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely -- The Spartan Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks -- The Spartan Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Henry S Brown Jr -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Rob Witmer -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

DOUBT

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

1%

Cooper Benson -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

HOLMES & WATSON

1%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Gatieh Nacario -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

6%

Amy Burr -- Latitude Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Shermona Mitchell -- Village Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Allen Fitzpatrick -- 5th Avenue Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Aubrey Hurtel -- The Spartan Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Dakota Moses -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

4%

Tommy Beale -- SecondStory Repertory

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

3%

Kate Conners -- Renton Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

3%

Andrea Bates -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

Jayshree Khanikar -- Broadway performance hall

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

Lilah Gail -- Spokane Civic Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Bill Kusler -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Elizabeth Spindler -- Spokane Civic Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Owen Henderson -- Spokane Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

3%

Juniper Johns -- Independent

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

2%

Lisa Stromme Warren -- Renton Civic Theatre

THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Adrienne Wells -- Theatre Battery

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Autumn Jade Taylor -- The Spartan Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Eric Hartley -- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

Marnie Wingett -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Franco Weaver -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Doug Dawson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Babe Eyer -- Eastern Washington university theater

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Kate Jaeger -- Taproot Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Diana Trotter -- Ballyhoo Theatre

EURYDICE

8%

Reed Viydo -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

5%

Ahnika Klimper -- Spokane Civic Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

5%

Aarti Tiwari -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

5%

Addison Anderberg -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

Alegra Batara -- Taproot Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Andrew Lee Creech -- Seattle Rep

DOUBT (CAST A)

3%

Ashley Rose Klimper -- SecondStory Repertory

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

3%

Rebecca Craven -- Spokane Civic Theatre

GOLDEN

3%

Kaughlin Caver -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

3%

Jeremy Radick -- SecondStory Rep

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

3%

Egara Aragoneses Ruiz -- The Spartan Theatre

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

2%

Jon Jordan -- Spokane Civic Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

David Alan Morrison -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Van Lang Pham -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

Ben st Hillaire -- Red Curtain Foundation

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

Jonathan Andersen -- The Spartan Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

Julia Kuzmich -- Renton Civic Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Scott Larson -- The Spartan Theatre

HELL'S CANYON

2%

Valerie Ryan Miller -- Washington Ensemble Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Tim Hyland -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

1%

Marlette Buchanan -- Taproot Theatre

EMMA

1%

James Schilling -- Dacha Theatre

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Khane Berry -- The Underground Theater

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Daniel Hanlon -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Renni Elliot -- Dare to Dance Seattle

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

18%

- The Spartan Theatre

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

17%

- Taproot Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

15%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

12%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

- Eastern Washington University

SONGS OF THE MOON

7%

- 5th Avenue Theatre

FANCY DANCER

5%

- Seattle Rep

THE PA'AKAI WE BRING

5%

- Seattle Children's Theatre

LAUGHS IN SPANISH

4%

- Seattle Rep

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

- Seattle Rep

DUEL REALITY

2%

- Seattle Rep

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

16%

Can Can

9%

Spokane Civic Theatre

8%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

7%

Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre

7%

Edmond Driftwood Players

5%

SecondStory Repertory

4%

5th Avenue Theatre

4%

Bainbridge Performing Arts

4%

Seattle Rep

3%

Renton Civic Theatre

3%

Reboot Theatre Company

3%

Pend Orielle Playhouse

3%

ArtsWest

2%

Taproot Theatre

2%

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

2%

Ballyhoo Theatre

2%

ACT Contemporary Theatre

2%

Dacha Theatre

1%

14/48 Projects

1%

12th Ave Arts

1%

Latitude Theatre

1%

Sky Performing Arts

1%

Theatre Off Jackson

1%

As If Theatre Company

1%

Noveltease Theatre

Wrong region? Click here.

Seattle Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL (Can Can) 10.3% of votes 2. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre) 9.4% of votes 3. CLUE THE MUSICAL (Edmonds Driftwood Players) 7.5% of votes Vote Now!