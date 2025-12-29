Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lady Gaga
- THE MAYHEM BALL
- Climate Pledge Arena
14%
Carly Corey
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
13%
Cassi Q Kohl
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
10%
John Betchel
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- CanCan seattle
8%
Larissa FastHorse
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
7%
Azadeh Zanjani
- WHERE IS HERE?
- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater
7%
Jonathan Betchtel
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
6%
Ruby Petrie
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Ahamefule J. Oluo
- THE THINGS AROUND US
- Intiman
5%
Joel Underwood
- BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN
- Key City Public Theatre
4%
Micaiah Miller
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Meg Barlow-Jones
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Paul Budraitis
- I LOVE THAT FOR YOU
- On the Boards
3%
Charlotte Warren
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Jeffery Wallace II
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Michelle Nicole Matlock
- THE MAMMY PROJECT
- Intiman Theatre
2%
Steve Schoonover
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Kawika Huston
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Christa Holbrook
- NOT FADE AWAY!
- Key City Public Theater
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
13%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
12%
Fae Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
9%
Angela Rose Pierson
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
Bonni Dichone
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Angela Pierson
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
5%
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Andrea Olsen
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Annalisa Brinchmann
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Mackenzie Malhotra
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Elizabeth Richmond Posluns
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%
Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Alaina Dale
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
3%
Alia Thomaier
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Vania C. Bynum
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
2%
Jimmy Shields
- FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF
- The Underground Theater
2%
Alex Kronz
- THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Alyza DelPan-Monley
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Shana Carroll
- DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
1%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%
Natalya Czosnyka
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Eury Rivera
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shadou Mintrone
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
15%
Breanne Pancarik
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
6%
Jamie L. Suter
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
Esther Iverson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Patty Garegnani
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Patty Garegnani
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Jocelyne Fowler
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Dawn Janow
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Krista Lofgren
- THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Ella Swenson
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Rachel Brinn
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Danielle Nieves
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
3%
Angela Balogh Calin
- THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH
- Seattle Rep
3%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Diane Johnston
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
2%
Cathy Hunt
- NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT
- Seattle Rep
2%
Ty Pyne
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Danielle Nieves
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Fantasia Rose
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
1%
Jason Kramer
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
1%
Lee Ann Hittenberger
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Kilah Williams
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%
Danielle Nieves
- LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
1%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
25%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
19%NOIR
- Can Can
17%SLEEPING BEAUTY
- PNW Ballet
10%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
10%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
9%ROMEO ET JULIETTE
- Pacific Northwest Ballet
8%SIGN OF THE TIMES
- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
11%
Chris Pink
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
7%
Hazel Bean
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Adam Othman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
6%
Collin J. Pittmann
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Chris Pink
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
6%
Timothy McCuen Piggee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
5%
Yvonne A.K. Johnson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Jake Schaefer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Jeffrey Sanders
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%
Jasmine Joshua
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
4%
Jake Schaefer
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%
Taylor Davis
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Doug Fahl
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Denis Jones
- MARY POPPINS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
2%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
2%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Scot Charles Anderson
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Logan Ellis
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
1%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%
Ruben Van Kempen
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Karen Lund
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%
Shileah Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
11%
Melody Deatherage
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Chris Hansen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Bryar Freed-Golden
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Zheng Wang
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
5%
Dámaso Rodríguez
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
4%
Christen Muir
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Alicia Mendez
- DEATHTRAP
- Woodinville Rep
3%
Paul Fleming
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Doug Fahl
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Rebecca Craven
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Chay Yew
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
2%
Doug Knoop
- DOUBT
- Secondstory Repertory
2%
Joseph C. Walsh
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Lakewood Playhouse
2%
Sophia Franzella
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Kim Douthit
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Annie Lareau
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Chad Dexter Kinsman
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Island Shakespeare Festival
2%
Valerie Curtis-Newton
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
2%
Chris Nardine
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Cindy Giese French
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Circle of Fire Theatre/Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%
Mathew Wright
- THE EFFECT
- ArtsWest
1%Best Ensemble THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
12%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
3%CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
2%DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
2%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
2%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
1%AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
1%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Matos
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
15%
Denny Pham
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
10%
Bryan D. Durbin
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
Logan Tiedt
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Rob Falk
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Allysa Johns
- KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Logan Tiedt
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Brent Stainer
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Elizabeth Lewis
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Jacob Viramontes
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Carolina Johnson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Ahren Buhmann
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Jacob Viramontes
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Cami Taliaferro-Barber
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Charles Blankenship
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Scott Randall
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Elizabeth Lewis
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Andrew D. Smith
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
2%
Xavier Pierce
- AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%
Adem Hayyu
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Gwyn Skone
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Chris Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
20%
Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
8%
Christian Skok
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Cedric Bidwell Williams
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
8%
Shawna Avinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
6%
David Brewster
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Cynthia Kirkman Romoff
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
R.J. Tancioco
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
5%
Sam Peters
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
5%
Gabe Mangiante
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Gabriel Mangiante
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Sam L. Townsend Jr
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
3%
Claire Marx
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
3%
John Allman
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Zheng Wang
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%
Kelli Shill
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Heather MacLaughlin Garbes
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Max Chastain
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Deborah Rambo Sinn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Malex Reed
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Riley Brule
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
1%
Linda Dowdell
- WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theater
0%Best Musical THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
10%REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
10%CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
7%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
6%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%WAITRESS
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
4%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
4%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
3%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
2%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%ORIDNARY DAYS
- Secondstory Repertory
2%AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%RENT
- Harlequin Productions
1%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
15%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre
14%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
11%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
11%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
7%FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
7%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
5%MOTHER RUSSIA
- Seattle Rep
5%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease
4%CARMELITA
- Key City Public Theater
3%EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions
3%MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
2%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER
- Latitude Theatre
2%THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
2%CORNELIA'S VISITORS
- eSe Teatro
2%JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alegra Batara
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
10%
Grant Measures
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Landon Toth
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Reese Sigman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Mariah Lyttle
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
4%
Ruby Petrie
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Theriault
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Alex Lewis
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Sonja Rose Usher
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Andrea Olsen
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Eilish Rhoades
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Britta Grass
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Jasmine Joshua
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Chasen letellier
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
2%
Kalla Mort
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Noah Graybeal
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Mariesa Genzale
- ROCKY
- Tacoma Little Theatre
2%
Anabel Chacon
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Canaan Barbery
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Cassi Q. Kohl
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Nicole Roundy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Cayman Ilika
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Kerstin Anderson
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
2%
Jameson Elton
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Brian Pucheu
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Varun Kainth
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
11%
Thor Edgell
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Adele Lim
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
4%
Ruby Petrie
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Matt Koenig
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Island Shakespeare Festival
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Zeke Cox
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta)
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Eric Hartley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Alexandra Haas
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Asa Sholdez
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Maleah Muriekes
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
BJ Smyth
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Amanda Petrowski
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Varun Kainth
- GUARDS AT THE TAJ
- Pratidhwani and Arts West
2%
Terry Boyd
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Arlando Smith
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
1%
Sarah Rose Nottingham
- GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
1%
Alegra Batara
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Daniel Wood
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
1%
Xander Peña Layden
- LORCA IN A GREEN DRESS
- Tacoma Little Theatre
1%
Chris Soldevilla
- MACBETH
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
1%
Alanah Pascual
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Union Arts Center
1%
Elizabeth Dilley
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
1%
Britta Grass
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%Best Play AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
6%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory
4%DRINKING HABITS
- DRINKING HABITS (Edmonds Driftwood Players)
4%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
4%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
3%GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
3%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%39 STEPS
- As if Theatre Company
3%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
3%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
3%KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
2%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Village Theatre
2%HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
1%WINTER'S TALE
- Key City Public Theatre
1%ATHENA
- ArtsWest
1%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Seattle Opera
51%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
49%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
13%
Jonathan Betchtel
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
8%
Denny Pham
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
David Baker
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
David Baker
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Peter Rossing
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Erik Furuheim
- URINETOWN
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Theater
3%
Carey Wong
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Tom Buderwitz
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
3%
Thaddeus Wilson
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Peter Rossing
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Jeff Church
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Tom LeClair
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Caleb Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Brian Fletcher
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Parmida Ziaei
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Julia Welch
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Bella Rivera
- THREE PENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
1%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%
Adair Cormack
- JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
1%
Blake R. York
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Tacoma Little Theatre
1%
An-Lin Dauber
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dave Pezzner
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
11%
Amber Granger
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
9%
Daniel Urzika
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Autumn Clelland
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Daniel Urzika
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Charles Blankenship
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Ari Nikas
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Matt Jorgensen
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Alex Parr
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
3%
Matt Hadlock
- ANASTASIA
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Henry S Brown Jr
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Andi Villegas
- ATHENA
- ArtsWest
2%
Joshua Valdez
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Yana Ramos
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Haley Parcher
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Erin Bednarz
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Larry D. Fowler Jr
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project
2%
Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Henry S Brown Jr
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Rob Witmer
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Mark Chenovick
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Cooper Benson
- KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
1%
Mark Chenovick
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Repertory
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gatieh Nacario
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
10%
Amy Burr
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
6%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
5%
Allen Fitzpatrick
- WAITRESS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
4%
Aubrey Hurtel
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Dakota Moses
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Tommy Beale
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Kate Conners
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Andrea Bates
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Jayshree Khanikar
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%
Lilah Gail
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Bill Kusler
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Elizabeth Spindler
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Owen Henderson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Juniper Johns
- HERE & THEIR
- Independent
3%
Lisa Stromme Warren
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Adrienne Wells
- THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Autumn Jade Taylor
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Eric Hartley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Marnie Wingett
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Franco Weaver
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%
Doug Dawson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Babe Eyer
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
2%
Kate Jaeger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Diana Trotter
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reed Viydo
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
8%
Ahnika Klimper
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Aarti Tiwari
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
5%
Addison Anderberg
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Alegra Batara
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
4%
Andrew Lee Creech
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%
Ashley Rose Klimper
- DOUBT (CAST A)
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Rebecca Craven
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Kaughlin Caver
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Jeremy Radick
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Egara Aragoneses Ruiz
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Jon Jordan
- THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
David Alan Morrison
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Van Lang Pham
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
2%
Ben st Hillaire
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Red Curtain Foundation
2%
Jonathan Andersen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Julia Kuzmich
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Scott Larson
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Valerie Ryan Miller
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%
Tim Hyland
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Marlette Buchanan
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
1%
James Schilling
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
1%
Khane Berry
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
1%
Daniel Hanlon
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%
Renni Elliot
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
18%A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
- Taproot Theatre
17%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
15%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
12%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
9%SONGS OF THE MOON
- 5th Avenue Theatre
7%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep
5%THE PA'AKAI WE BRING
- Seattle Children's Theatre
5%LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
3%DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Can Can
16%
Spokane Civic Theatre
9%
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre
7%
Edmond Driftwood Players
7%
SecondStory Repertory
5%
5th Avenue Theatre
4%
Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Seattle Rep
4%
Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Pend Orielle Playhouse
3%
ArtsWest
3%
Taproot Theatre
2%
Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Dacha Theatre
2%
14/48 Projects
1%
12th Ave Arts
1%
Latitude Theatre
1%
Sky Performing Arts
1%
Theatre Off Jackson
1%
As If Theatre Company
1%
Noveltease Theatre
1%