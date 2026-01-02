StageTime Theatre School To Present SEUSSICAL JR.

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

StageTime Theatre School will present SEUSSICAL JR., a musical set in the world of Dr. Seuss. The production is directed by Ella Voltz and produced by Janet McLaughlin. Seussical Jr. was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, with music by Flaherty and lyrics by Ahrens. The music was supervised, adapted, and produced by Bryan Louiselle.

The musical transports audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, with the Cat in the Hat, played by Gavin Wiggins, serving as narrator. The story centers on Horton the Elephant, portrayed by Teddy Graves, and a young boy named Jojo, played by Marshall Nesiba. Horton discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, tiny people he vows to protect despite opposition from the Sour Kangaroo, played by Sadie Sety, and her Young Kangaroo, Mora Sitts, who believe Horton is mistaken.

Additional characters include Mayzie La Bird, portrayed by Cora Grooms, who leaves Horton responsible for caring for an egg, and Gertrude McFuzz, played by Ryen Perry, who remains steadfast in her support of Horton throughout his challenges. Running parallel to Horton’s journey is Jojo’s story as a child with an expansive imagination. His parents, Mr. Mayor (Graden Wiggins) and Mrs. Mayor (Amber Eppel), struggle to understand his creativity, which ultimately leads him on a series of adventures. Themes of friendship, loyalty, family, and community run throughout the production.

Performances will take place at the Chewelah Center for the Arts, located at 405 North 3rd Street East. Showtimes include Friday evening, Saturday morning, afternoon, and evening performances, and Sunday afternoon and evening performances. Tickets are priced at $10 and are available at Akers, Valley Drug, or online.

Seussical Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.